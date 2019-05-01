MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
TAKE OFF! STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Monica from Take Off! hosts a story time geared for babies and toddlers. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). First Mondays.
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
TUESDAYS
TRIPLE P PARENTING TALK, 10:30 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, National Parks area, 502 SW Dorion Ave. This talk entitled “Help! My little miracle is a dictator: Managing tantrums” led by a Triple P representative will give parents some tips on dealing with toddler meltdowns. Children welcome and lunch is provided. Free. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, May 7.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
POLYMER CLAY CREATIONS, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Polymer clay is a versatile synthetic putty that hardens with heat. It can be molded, sculpted, and shaped in infinite ways. After curing, polymer clay can be carved, sanded, painted, and polished to create durable, lightweight jewelry that’s comfortable to wear. Free for teens; call to register. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, May 14, 21, and 28.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
YOUR PRESENCE IS YOUR PRESENT, 11 to 11:45 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kate Brizendine leads this free course on how to incorporate mindfulness into family play time. Stay-at-home parents can bring their little ones and explore the power behind staying positive, present, and maintaining your inner peace. Each session starts with a relaxing kid-friendly reading, followed by an art project of self-expression, all based on the day’s class theme. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, through May 22.
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
CONTEMPORARY MIXED MEDIA ART, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. This “open studio” class lets teenagers explore their preferences in acrylic art and mixed media. Instructor Denise Owen lets students work at their own pace, with individualized attention in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. Free for teens; call to register. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, May 15 through June 5.
LEGO TRAVEL KITS, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids from 8 to 12 can learn how to turn an Altoids tin into a cool travel LEGO set. Mini-figure included for each child. Free, registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, May 29.
KIDS CLUB, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Parents get a night off and kids, age 5 to 12, get games, crafts, snacks, music, and activities. Free; transportation available. (541-561-5573).
THURSDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Books, songs and crafts for toddlers. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
MORROW COUNTY CHILDREN’S FAIR, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Dr. NE, Boardman. Bring your kids to this family event with snacks, games, prizes, and doens of booths offering helpful information. Free. See page 11 for details. (541-481-7678). Thursday, May 23.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
MOPS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Mothers of Pre-Schoolers welcome moms of toddlers for support and interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
SCREEN FREE WEEK KICK-OFF, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Festival Street, downtown Hermiston. Mark your calendar for a night of screen-free fun, with Zumba, kids’ dancing and yoga, spin art, healthy food samples, and prize drawings. Leave your electronics at home! Free. (541-564-6878). Thursday, May 2.
PHS CHORAL CONCERT, 7 p.m., Pendleton High School Auditorium, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. Emily Muller-Cary directs this concert featuring the Swing Choir, Concert Choir, and A Cappella Choir. Free. (541-966-3800). Thursday, May 23.
FRIDAYS
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
SATURDAYS
YELLOWHAWK FUN RUN, 7:30 a.m., CTUIR July Grounds, Mission. Registration begins at 7:30 for a 10K run at 8 a.m., 5K run at 8:30, and 1-mile run at 9 a.m. Awards are given for each race. Drop by for breakfast, raffle, costume contest, and entertainment after the races. This year’s theme is “Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be with You.” (541-240-8435.) Saturday, May 4.
ALL COMERS YOUTH TRACK MEET, 9 a.m., Pendleton High School Track, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. Children from 18 months to 12 years are welcome to participate in Pendleton Parks & Rec’s annual All Comers Youth Track Meet. The event includes running, throwing, and other activities, as well as a family relay. No registration required. Free. (541-966-3800). Saturday, May 11.
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Advance registration required. (541-667-3509). Saturday, May 4.
CRUISIN’ FOR SCHOLARSHIPS, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College central lawn, Pendleton. This annual car, truck and motorcycle show benefits the BMCC Diesel Technology Program and student scholarships. Awards given in many categories including cars by decade, President’s Choice, People’s Choice, best motorcycle, and more. (541-278-5933.) Saturday, May 11.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
DEALING WITH DISCIPLINE, 10 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, National Parks area, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Parents can learn about appropriate methods of discipline, using a positive approach. Free. (541-966-0380). Saturday, May 18.
HATROCKHOUNDS GEM AND MINERAL SHOW, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Bring the family to look over of the beads, crystals, jewelry, demonstrations, kids corner, silent auction, and displays. Door prizes are given out hourly. Tickets: $3 adults, children 12 and under free (with adult). (541-571-2593). Saturday, May 11.
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
SUNDAYS
HATROCKHOUNDS GEM AND MINERAL SHOW, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. See May 11 listing. Special door prizes for mothers on Sunday. Tickets: $3 adults, children 12 and under free (with adult). (541-571-2593). Sunday, May 12.
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
