Help build safer communities
HERMISTON — A new group called Safe Communities is holding monthly meetings to work on safety strategies for local communities. The group meets the second Wednesday of the the month (May 8) from noon to 1 p.m. in Good Shepherd Medical Center’s conference room 5/6 (by the cafeteria. There is no cost to attend.
Parents with an interest in stopping domestic violence, bullying, or other safety related concerns, are welcome to join the discussion on how to make safety a priority in our communities and make a plan of action. Call 541-667-3509 for details.
Cinco De Mayo for the whole weekend!
HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Cinco de Mayo Festival is always good family fun. This year the festivities run Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center (EOTEC), 1705 E. Airport Road. Enjoy the carnival, food vendors, beer garden, the Miss Senorita Cinco de Mayo Pageant, and live music with Huichol, Banda Pachanguera, Paso Firme, Innezio Norteno, Plebilloz and more. The Evening Dance on Saturday starts at 5 p.m. For more information call 541-667-5018.
Morrow County Children’s Fair
BOARDMAN — The whole family can enjoy snacks, games, prizes, and dozens of booths offering helpful information at the annual Morrow County Children’s Fair, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Dr. NE. This free event will be held Thursday, May 23. Agencies or businesses will be on site representing a variety of community services, such as preschool, counseling, immunizations, library family activities, water safety, and 4-H. Most booths also provide a fun activity for children. To learn more, call 541-481-7678.
