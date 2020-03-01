If your child is musically inclined there are many avenues for instruction in a variety of instruments, as well as voice. Cost varies with some free classes available for teens.
Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton, 541-276-0320. OES offers Symphony Strings, an educational program in violin, viola, and cello for Pendleton fourth- and fifth-grade students. Participants are divided into groups depending upon skill level. This instruction utilizes elements of the Suzuki Strings Method to teach proper playing technique, music fundamentals, individual and ensemble performance, and more. The registration fee may be waived based on financial need and instruments are provided for those who are in need.
OES also give student musicians from 12 to 18 a chance to play in the OES Youth Orchestra. Cost is $85/month and students should be able to read music at an elementary level. OES also runs a Summer Strings Music Camp for students up 18 with opportunities to learn music theory, history, and performance technique from professional musicians.
Both of these programs are part of the OES comprehensive education project Playing for Keeps, which also includes a mentoring program for advanced high school students, instrument loan program, and financial assistance for students who lack the means to afford private lessons. Information on all OES programs can be found online at www.oregoneastsymphony.org/home/education-information.
Pendleton Center for the Arts, Pendleton, 541-278-9201. As part of their Art Rocks Teens program (A.R.T.), PCA offers teens up to 18 free lessons in various instruments. Teen Guitar lessons, taught by David Orr, cover basic guitar skills including major and minor chords, strumming styles and techniques. Orr also leads Youth Guitar for students 12 and under, covering similar technique for younger participants. For both classes, students need to bring a guitar to class; some loaners are available.
Teens can try their hand at Song-Writing (also taught by David Orr) and learn about song structure, lyrics, and other ways of expression through song. This course is a good preparation for Rock and Roll Camp, a week-long immersive camp offered free for 13- to 18-year old musicians each summer in August. Dates this year are August 10-14, 2020.
Ian Summerfield leads free lessons in Ukulele for Teens with no prior experience required. Ukuleles are available for class use and for sale. The course works on chords, strumming, and group practice of classic uke songs.
PCA has previously offered youth classes in Elementary Piano for ages 5 to 9 and Teen Choir, and may again depending on instructor availability. Check the current PCA class schedule for dates, times, and other details or visit pendletonarts.org/classes.
Hermiston Parks and Recreation, Hermiston, 541-667-5018. Hermiston Parks and Rec offers twice a week classes for kids 9 and up in beginning and intermediate violin, led by R. Lee Friese, director of the Inland Northwest Musicians. Classes are held in the Hermiston Community Center (beginning) and the Arc Building (intermediate); cost per session is $5 for Hermiston residents, $6 for non-residents. For dates and other information, check online at hermiston.or.us/parksrec_recreation.
Inland Northwest Musicians, Hermiston, 541-289-4696. In addition to teaching violin classes through Hermiston P&R, INWM hosts a Young People’s Concert each season in Hermiston. Students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades are introduced to the various instruments in the orchestra and can ask questions before the concert. Willow Creek Symphony, INWM’s youth/preparatory orchestra, includes about 30 members and currently rehearses in Hermiston. In Ukiah, the group has started a strings program, where beginners through third year students meet after school for weekly lessons in violin and cello. More information is available online at www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
Pariseau Music Studio, Pendleton, 815-978-1637. Suzuki-trained instructor Rachel Pariseau offers weekly lessons in piano and violin at her home studio. Parents of students under 10 must be present during lessons. Cost is $40 per hour; pro-rated for 45- and 30-minute lessons. More information is available at www.pariseaumusicstudio.com.
Pendleton Music Company, Pendleton, 541-276-6621. The Pendleton Music company offers music instruction in a range of instruments, including piano, guitar/bass, drums/percussion, violin/fiddle, woodwinds/brass, ukulele, accordion, and voice. PMC also has a Skype studio where students can take lessons from master musicians across the country and beyond, at a cost of $5 per hour of online instruction. For more details, check the “Teachers” link at www.pendletonmusic.com.
Kairos Studio, Hermiston, 541-314-2482. Kairos Studio offers two levels of guitar instruction for kids, with guitars available for use during instruction. Class packs of 12 sessions are offered. For more information or to sign up online, visit www.kairossound.com.
Nixyaawii Community School/CTUIR, Mission, 541-429-7900. Tribal drumming is offered as a high school elective course at Nixyaawii, and student participants perform at the BMCC Pow Wow. The tribe also leads Northern style pow wow singing sessions on Wednesday evenings, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Mission Longhouse on Confederated Way. All ages interested in learning are welcome at these informal gatherings. There is no cost.
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two college-aged daughters.
