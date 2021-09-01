Empty-nesting is new territory for most parents, but it can also be a chance to reconnect.
As new parents, we are inundated with information on “what to do when” articles, Pinterest tips and advice books. Best way to breastfeed … or not, best ways to help them with their first day of school, pictures to take, moments to memorialize.
As the parent of a young adult who is now leaving for college, the challenges are just as layered, with a lot of information on how to help them set up their dorm room, what supplies they need and such. It is all very exciting … tinged with sadness because we know that our “baby” is now grown, for the most part. As parents, we frequently struggle with the desire to cling to them and that earlier time in our life.
Some believe that empty nesting happens only when the youngest child leaves. That isn’t quite true. Each child who leaves the nest will leave a feeling of loss. Just like each child, the loss will be different depending on your relationship with them, plus what they want out of their college experience. My eldest, for example, was determined to make her own way. She was, however, open to communication and we actually grew closer and built an understanding of each other and created a new dynamic. My youngest chose to fly solo and rarely communicates, as he carves his own identity as an adult.
Most parents will want to keep the same level of communication that they had prior to their baby leaving the nest. This is often unrealistic. Your child will be very busy forming new relationships and exploring what it means to be an adult. This is all in addition to working very hard at what they are there for: their education and degree.
There are many ways to share the love in your heart that won’t seem intrusive as they form their adult identities. Money is often tight for your college child. I frequently helped with groceries, a practice that is even easier now due to our current COVID reality. I would purchase the ingredients for their favorite meal and have them shipped to their address. This also works great for the little holidays such as Valentine’s Day and Halloween. Gift cards to local restaurants can be very helpful too and fulfill the long-standing parental practice of making sure they are getting a healthy meal.
FaceTime, messaging, phone calls and visits are always great ways to keep the lines of communication open. Remember, however, that you are on their time schedule as well, so don’t be surprised if you get put off as to dates and times. Before they leave for college try to develop a specific time and day for regular catch-up communications. Once a week or even every couple of weeks is perfectly fine even though most of us would like to speak every day. Don’t push, realize that no news is probably good news. If something is crucial, be sure to lead with that and give a timeline for them to get back with you regarding that issue.
Try not to overshare your advice. As your college student establishes their independence and identity as an adult, all of your hard-earned knowledge can feel very intrusive and unwanted. This has the potential to cause the exact opposite of what you are really wanting, which is positive and consistent communication.
Remember, just as this is an exciting time filled with new opportunities and challenges for your child, is it also an exciting time for you. This is the time to grow your personal interests again. Use the extra time that had been spent attending high school sporting events or activities and schedule more time with your spouse, family, and friends. Take inspiration from your college student’s education to grow that part of yourself as well. School is exciting! Learning new ways to think and new or updated skills will open up your conversations with your college student, as well. One of the classes I took was an Excel course. My daughter is a wiz with Excel and she was able to offer some very good advice, which provided another opportunity for communication that validated her position as the adult she has developed into.
Always a key component in parenting is patience. Patience with the level of communication your college student is wanting or able to give and patience with yourself as you learn new communications styles, relationship patterns, and daily routines for new time in your life.
Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and recent empty-nester. You can find her blog archive at cayusecowgirl.com.
