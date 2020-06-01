Although Umatilla County is beginning to reopen, not enough events were offered this month to run the Kids’ Calendar. Instead we are listing any June activities here. As of press time, most libraries did not have firm opening dates for June, with story times continuing online and many craft activities available for pick-up. Other organizations are offering a few children’s events, dependent on state guidelines for reopening. Always call first to verify.
Hermiston P&R hosts scavengers and artists
HERMISTON — Starting on Tuesday, June 2, Hermiston Parks & Rec will offer a Family Scavenger Hunt. Participants are given clues leading them from point to point in parks and other locations around town. Families who reach the end are eligible for a prize drawing. Cost: $5. HP&R plans another scavenger hunt at the end of the month. Kids can also participate in the Funland Art Project by designing their own 4-inch tile to be installed in the new art wall when the park is rebuilt. Sign up for a 30-minute art session held on Sunday, June 7; cost: $10 (supplies included). Information on all Hermiston P&R activities can be found online at bit.ly/hermistonrecreation.
Summer Lunch Programs kick off
UMATILLA COUNTY — This year’s summer lunch program will be grab-and-go rather than sit-down at most sites, for health safety. Locations around the county can be found at www.summerfoodoregon.org/map. Boxed lunches (and sometime breakfasts) are typically distributed during weekdays at designated schools, but in cases of transportation hardship, food may be delivered. Check with your local school district for details.
Adventure Camp is still on track
PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks & Rec is moving ahead with their summer day camp program, starting June 22 and running into August. The Summer Adventure Camps will be held Mondays through Thursdays, from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at your choice of Pioneer Park or Community Park. This year, campers will break into small groups. Cost is $30 per week for each camper. Register early, camp size is limited; call 541-276-8100.
Reading programs move forward
UMATILLA COUNTY — Many county libraries plan to continue their traditional summer reading programs. In Pendleton, the program is themed on legends and fairy tales. Their take-home Crafternoons activities tie-in to that theme, with crafts available for pick-up at 4:15 on Tuesdays (first-come, first-served). Stanfield Library will link their summer reading to the summer lunch program, including activity packs with grab-n-go lunches. Milton-Freewater and Hermiston libraries will also offer programs. Call ahead to see how your young reader can participate.
Pendleton relocates Farmer’s Market
PENDLETON — If you’re looking for farm-fresh produce for your family, the Farmers Market officially opens on Friday, June 5. After some uncertainty, it has moved off Main Street to the parking lot of the Old Elk’s Lodge at 14 S.E. Third St. Shoppers can drop by on Fridays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. To maintain health safety, you are encouraged to wear a mask, bring your own bag, and respect social distancing. Only food vendors will be on-hand and there will be no music or food sampling. You may order in advance by calling 541-969-9466. For details visit www.pendletonfarmersmarket.net.
Parents, circle up
HERMISTON — The Circle of Parents will resume meetings on the last Thursday of the month, starting June 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. They will meet outside at the Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave. The group helps parents and caregivers face all types of family challenges, working to build parental resilience by finding ways to solve problems and create trusting relationships with their children. Call to confirm meeting location: 541-667-6091.
