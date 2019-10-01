Recently, actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced for her role in a college entrance scandal after pleading guilty. The term “helicopter parent” has been associated with her; however, the term “lawnmower parent” may be a more apt term. This mother did not simply hover above her child, she mowed down perceived barriers that might impede her child’s ability to get into the college of choice.
Is preventing failure a good thing to do as a parent? Experts in child development do not believe so. They believe that children must fail sometimes to succeed. Yes, it sounds contrary, however, learning is a system of trying and failing before succeeding. By protecting children from even the slightest discomfort or failure we are destined to raise a generation lacking the ability to cope. If we as parents never allow our children to fall and pick themselves up again how can we possibly expect them to walk on their own? None of us learned to walk without first falling, we all had to try multiple times to get up and then move one foot in front of the other. We practiced over and over until we ultimately mastered the skill of walking.
As parents we bring home our baby with no instruction manual but are expected to raise this child with the ability to eventually be a productive member of society. We are also charged with protecting them, yet not provided a line in the sand as to where protecting crosses over to enabling. At times, watching a child struggle is agonizing, but we as parents must decide what is gained by the strife and challenges our children face.
A child who never faces challenges becomes a child who shuts down when confronted by any adversity. As my 89-year-old mother likes to say, “It is a tough old world out there and you have to be able to navigate it.” By doing for, instead of guiding through difficult tasks, are we telling our children they are incapable? My mother also told us, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” and in nearly 60 years I am finding that to be quite true.
Many experts strongly caution parents against hovering or mowing. They believe that children must fail in order to learn and that parents who wish to protect children from having to deal with any problem or challenge are making the job of teachers much more difficult. Teaching is about posing challenges that children must overcome in order to learn. The fact is, unless we are willing to spend every minute of our lives with our children, we simply cannot protect them or insulate them against every hurdle, mistake, or injury – it is impossible. What we can do is to provide our children with a foundation to pick themselves up and move forward learning from the fail and understanding that every single person in the world makes mistakes, gets injured, or faces hurdles and overcoming them gives us the power to face more.
Felicity Huffman’s statement in court speaks volumes to me as a parent. She teared up recounting the story of how her daughter discovered what she had done: “She said, ‘I don’t know who you are anymore, Mom. Why didn’t you believe in me, Mom? Why didn’t you think I can do it on my own?’ I can only say I’m sorry Sophia. I was so stupid and I was so wrong … I have done more damage than I could have ever imagined.”
Is overprotecting your child worth risking their self-esteem and losing their respect? This mom does not think so. There’s an acronym for FAIL that I often return to: First Attempt In Learning. It forces me to remember that failing is a very necessary part of the learning process.
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two college-aged daughters.
