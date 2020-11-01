Free Fishing Days for Thanksgiving
STATEWIDE — Although special events are suspended, Oregon Fish & Wildlife is still holding Free Fishing Days on Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28. All fishable waters in Oregon are open for fishing, crabbing, or clamming with no tags or licenses required (all other regulations still apply). For more information, call 503-947-6022.
Learning Picnics go virtual
UMATILLA COUNTY — Learning Picnics, offered by Umatilla-Morrow Head Start, are now being presented online via Zoom for all county residents, in English or Spanish. Upcoming sessions focus on pre-literacy skills, including vocabulary, alphabet understanding, and narrative skills. Five sessions will run Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., starting Nov. 5. Each week a packet, with child’s book, will be dropped off. To sign up, contact Mary Lou Gutierrez at 541-667-6172.
Attention secret agents ...
PENDLETON — Pendleton Public Library will teach tweens from 8 to 12 “How to Be a Secret Agent” on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. Kids will learn to write invisible messages in code, create disguises, and test their skill in the laser maze. On Friday, Nov. 20 at 10:15 a.m. “Balloons Over Broadway Storytime” invites all ages to celebrate Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with stories and our own helium parade balloon. Registration required for both events; call 541-667-5018.
Shopping opp at Christmas Bazaar
HERMISTON — The annual 2020 Christmas Bazaar is on for Saturday, Nov. 29, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m., at Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Hwy. 395. Health safety restrictions will be in place. Vendors offer gifts, clothes, jewelry, and hand-crafted items, and Santa is rumored to appear. For details, call 541-667-5018.
Storytime starts up at Frazier Farmstead
MILTON-FREEWATER — Every Thursday through Dec. 19, Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut Street, is offering weekly picture book readings and a fun seasonal craft for K-6 grade levels. Choose a 90-minute session at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. (10-person limit per session). Cost: $1. Parents and grandparents are welcome. For reservations, call 541-938-4636.
