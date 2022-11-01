Altrusa Holiday BazaarPendleton — Bring the whole family together for some holiday shopping and merriment at the Altrusa Holiday Bazaar, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton. The event will feature over 100 vendors selling various goods, a raffle with prizes of gift baskets and a $2,000 cash prize, as well as door prizes. Raffle tickets will be available from Altrusans ahead of time or at the event, $5 each. There will be kids crafts, lunch and dessert available. Also a certain someone from the North Pole will be there to meet the children, that’s right, Santa Claus! $2 admission fee per person, children 12 and under are free.

Space Jam with Oregon East SymphonyPendleton — The Oregon East Symphony is kicking off their season with “Space Jam!” Sunday, Nov. 6, 2:30 p.m. at The Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. OES artistic director Dr. Beau Benson will conduct John Williams’ “Star Wars Suite” featuring music from the well-known series. Then the symphony will play what was a major source of inspiration for Williams’ score, “The Planets,” a tone poem by Gustav Holst. Adolphus Hailstork’s “Intrada” is also on the program. Purchase tickets at oregon-east-symphony.square.site.

