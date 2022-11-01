Altrusa Holiday BazaarPendleton — Bring the whole family together for some holiday shopping and merriment at the Altrusa Holiday Bazaar, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton. The event will feature over 100 vendors selling various goods, a raffle with prizes of gift baskets and a $2,000 cash prize, as well as door prizes. Raffle tickets will be available from Altrusans ahead of time or at the event, $5 each. There will be kids crafts, lunch and dessert available. Also a certain someone from the North Pole will be there to meet the children, that’s right, Santa Claus! $2 admission fee per person, children 12 and under are free.
Space Jam with Oregon East SymphonyPendleton — The Oregon East Symphony is kicking off their season with “Space Jam!” Sunday, Nov. 6, 2:30 p.m. at The Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. OES artistic director Dr. Beau Benson will conduct John Williams’ “Star Wars Suite” featuring music from the well-known series. Then the symphony will play what was a major source of inspiration for Williams’ score, “The Planets,” a tone poem by Gustav Holst. Adolphus Hailstork’s “Intrada” is also on the program. Purchase tickets at oregon-east-symphony.square.site.
Family Bingo for Books Night
Hermiston — The Hermiston Public Library is hosting a Family Bingo for Books Night in honor of Family Literacy Day. All ages are welcome to attend this event Wednesday, Nov. 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. There will be books and prizes for all age groups. It will be a fun way to spend time with family and encourage reading for everyone, at all ages.
Kid Bingo NightUmatilla — B. I. N. G. O. your way over to Umatilla Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to give your children a chance to win prizes at Kid Bingo Night. This fun event is put on by Umatilla’s Parks and Recreation department. Entry is $5 per child, and online registration ahead of the event is encouraged. There will be the option to pay at the door, but it will be cash only. Prizes will be given out to the winners during the event. Location varies, call 541-922-3226 or email Noemy at noemy@umatilla-city.org to learn more.
Veterans Day BreakfastHermiston — Show your support and gratitude for our veterans at the Veterans Day Breakfast, bring the whole family Friday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. This event honors all those who served our country. The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill will be providing breakfast at this free event sponsored by Kiwanis of Hermiston, Rogers Toyota, Lamb Weston, Umatilla Electric Cooperative and Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. RSVP at 541-667-5018.
Athena Holiday BazaarAthena — Drive out to the country for some holiday shopping and fun at the Annual Holiday Bazaar in Athena. Put on every year by the Athena Mainstreet Association, this year’s event will be Dec. 3. The event features a variety of vendors selling handmade goods, holiday treats, etc. Location and time are yet to be announced. Call Athena Mainstreet Association 541-969-4810 or email athenamainstreet@gmail.com for more information.
