Free fishing on Thanksgiving weekend
STATEWIDE — In its annual Thanksgiving tradition, Oregon Fish & Wildlife will open all fishable waters in the state to free fishing on Nov. 26 and 27 for anglers of any age. Licenses and tags are not needed for fishing, clamming, or crabbing during those two days. Bag limits, size restrictions, and site closures still apply. ODFW has a section on its website devoted to angling, with specific information for the different regions in the state. A guide for the Northeast Oregon Zone offers 15 spots for families to fish, along with Recreation Updates, and tips on how to catch trout at myodfw.com/articles/how-fish-trout. Questions? Call 503-947-6022.
Charlie Brown book walk in Grecian Heights
PENDLETON — The fall classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is this month’s book for Pendleton Library’s current Story Walk. Walkers, young and old, can enjoy reading the pages as they stroll from panel to panel in Grecian Heights Park. For details on the park where next month’s Story Walk will appear, call 541-966-0380.
OES youth ensembles begin rehearsals
PENDLETON — Rehearsals for Oregon East Symphony’s educational programs have just started but there is still time to add your student. Preludes Orchestra is for beginner-level string players just starting to play in a large group. This ensemble is geared for elementary and middle school students with less than two years of orchestral experience. For middle or high school string musicians with intermediate to advanced skills and at least 2-3 years of orchestral experience, OES offers Youth Orchestra. Private lessons are recommended for this ensemble. Both ensembles rehearse on Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 201 SW Dorion Ave. in Pendleton; Preludes meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Youth Orchestra from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A joint winter concert is planned for Jan. 27, 2022 at Vert Auditorium. For more information, contact the OES office at 541-276-0320.
Hermiston Library hosts teen writing contest
HERMISTON — Hermiston Public Library is challenging young writers with a Teen Short Story Contest, starting Nov. 2. Students in grades 6 to 12 are challenged to write a short story, between 1,000 and 3,000 words. To get things going, start or end the story with the main character noticing the beauty in something they’ve seen hundreds of times. Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The winner will get a bowling pass with five free games and shoe rental. Email entries to lgunter@hermiston.or.us.
