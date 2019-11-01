MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
MONDAY ART STUDIO, 4 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kids from 0 to 12 can delve into the PCA art materials and try out art forms including painting, collage, and drawing. Creative exploration is encouragesd. Free; children 8 and under need parent present. (541-278-9201). Mondays through Dec. 16.
EASTERN OREGON DOWN SYNDROME SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ARC Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Parents and caregivers of Down Syndrome children are welcome. Free. (541-720-7880). Third Mondays.
TUESDAYS
THE GREAT TURKEY RACE, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. This obstacle style story-time for kids age 0 to 6 features turkey stories along with large motor skills activities. No registration required. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Nov. 26.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
MODERN BOARD GAME NIGHT, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. These are not your grandma’s board games! Euro-style games involve strategy and focus less on luck and all players stay in the game until it’s over. Beginners on up are welcome; geared for teens and adults. Free; complimentary refreshments. (541-278-9201). Second Tuesdays.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
UKULELE FOR TEENS, 4 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. With only four strings, the ukulele is simpler than a guitar. Beginners or advanced players can sit in and learnchords and strumming techniques, and a group song. Instruments provided. Five sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Nov. 6 through Dec. 11.
GIFT MAKING PARTY, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids from 8 to 12 are invited to drop by and make up to three gifts to give to family members during the holidays. Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Nov. 20.
KIDS CLUB, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Parents get a night off and kids, age 5 to 12, get games, crafts, snacks, music, and activities. Free; transportation available. (541-561-5573).
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
WEEKLY CRAFTERNOONS, 3 to 4 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Children 5 and up (younger children welcome with a helper) are inviting to spend an hour crafting in the library. Free. (541-566-2470).
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
TEEN IMPROV, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Actor JJ Hill will lead this class, teaching teens how to create an active scene, using movement and voice. Students can watch the results as the class films a small movie to show off their new skills. Five sessions (no class on Thanksgiving); free for teens. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 12.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
PENDLETON REALMOMS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Formerly MOPS, REALmoms is a faith-based group supporting moms of toddlers and providing interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2203 SW Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
FRIDAYS
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. ODF&W has opened this weekend to anyone wants to fish for free. No fishing, crabbing or clamming tags or licenses are required on Free Fishing Days, but all other regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. (503-947-6022). Friday, Nov. 29.
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
SATURDAYS
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. ODF&W has opened this weekend to anyone wants to fish for free. No fishing, crabbing or clamming tags or licenses are required on Free Fishing Days, but all other regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. (503-947-6022). Saturday, Nov. 30.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield. $5 for full breakfast/$3 for lighter meal. Benefits general maintenance fund. Volunteers welcome. (541-449-1332). First Saturdays.
HERMISTON CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 Hwy. 395. Bring the kids for photos with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon, then shop for gifts, clothes, jewelry, and hand-crafted items. Free. (541-667-5018). Saturday, Nov. 30.
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Advance registration required. (541-667-3509). Saturday, Nov. 2.
AWS GIRLS’ TECH DAY, 9 a.m. to noon, Sage Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. This one-day event is designed to inspire and empower young girls from grades 3 to 12 to pursue their interests in technology. A series of learning workshops focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM), and the arts. The event is free, but registration is required. For details and to download a registration form, visit www.awsgirlstechday.com. Saturday, Nov. 9.
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
POINTERS FOR PARENTS WITH ACTIVE CHILDREN, 10 a.m. to noon, HCSR Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W Standard Ave. Part of the Busy Bees series, this free class helps parents deal with active children by understanding their environment, communications between the family and child, and rules and routines. Child care and snacks provided. To register, call 541-667-6091. Saturday, Nov. 16.
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
FAMILY MOVIE DAY, 2 and 5 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy. 395. Grab a blanket, comfy chair, or cushion to sit on and enjoy the Disney feature, “The Lion King.” The movie is free; but bring some pocket change for popcorn and other concessions. Two showings in early and late afternoon. (541-667-5018). Saturday, Nov. 16.
DISNEY TRIVIA FOR TEENS, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Test your Disney knowledge in pursuit of prizes! Organized by PPL’s Teen Council. Snacks and beverages provided. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Nov. 16.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
