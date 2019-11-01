Financial literacy class helps you budget
UMATILLA COUNTY — Behind on bills? Head Start can help get you back on track. Their Financial Literacy class, offered in several locations, helps you learn where your money comes from and where it goes, how to create a bill calendar, and ways to prioritize bills. The free class is offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays — Nov. 7 in the Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave., Building “B”; Nov. 14 (for Spanish speakers), in Umatilla Head Start Center, 1371 3rd. Street; Nov. 21 at AC Houghton Elementary School, 1105 N Main Ave. in Irrigon; and on Monday, Nov. 25 at 455 SW 13th. St. in Pendleton. Child care and snacks are provided. To register, call Andrea at 541-667-6091.
Nutcracker tickets on sale soon!
PENDLETON — Pendleton Ballet Theatre’s ever-popular Nutcracker ballet features a cast of 45 local dancers and actors this year. Four shows are slated from Dec. 5 to 8 in the Blue Mountain Community College theatre. Thursday and Friday shows start at 7 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Tickets often sell out early, so advance purchase is recommended. These can be bought at Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 19 and 26, and 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Nov. 23 and 30. Remaining seats will be available at the door. For more details, call 970-261-5331.
“Shrek” hits the deck
PENDLETON — College Community Theatre is bringing a fairy tale favorite to the stage this month. Based on the 2001 film, “Shrek, The Musical” follows the travails of a sullen ogre, his donkey sidekick, and the citizens of the troubled kingdom of Duloc. Shows in BMCC’s Bob Clapp Theatre run Nov. 14 through 24, with 7:30 performances Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. To learn more and to reserve tickets online, visit collegecommunitytheatre.com.
