It is one of my favorite times of the year: produce season. As a child, I remember going to my grandparent’s house and walking through what I thought was the largest garden ever. There was so much conversation between the adults regarding what was growing and how to take care of it, and that is when I saw my opportunity to eat the strawberries. How delicious, so ripe and juicy.
Gardening can be an amazing opportunity for kids to experience, beyond just trying new foods. In the process of planting and growing produce, kids can learn a lot. Let’s start with the basics of science. This is a great time to observe how things grow and change over time, learn about the difference between fruits and vegetables, discover what plants need to grow and how each plant can look similar or different. Ask your child to make predictions about what plants will grow the tallest or have the first produce, then ask them how they reached that answer. Learning to think analytically is an important skill that you can start when they are little.
With all that conversation you might as well toss in some math. How much water should you give a plant, does that change as it gets bigger and hotter? How many cucumbers or flowers will you get, how tall did a vine grow or how many strawberries can you put in your bucket? Show them how to measure with a ruler so they can see how much their plants have grown. And you can take before and after photos to compare.
Don’t forget literacy too. Beyond just labeling your garden, there are amazing children’s books on gardens that you can check out from your local library. As you read books, connect the plants in the book with their experience in your garden. This is a great opportunity for them to also make a map or chart of what you are growing. They can blend their literacy and science skills into one project.
Not only is gardening a great learning opportunity for academics, but it’s also a great social-emotional learning opportunity. Growing plants takes time and patience — what a great way to practice waiting. Mark on a calendar when you planted and how much it has grown. Your child can see the progress and learn how to wait. Sometimes you might have a child who thinks they can rush it by watering it more, and then they might have to practice dealing with disappointment when it doesn’t work.
Children can also practice their social skills when they ask their local farmers for tips while at the Farmer’s Market. Then, after you harvest all that produce, you can talk about how kind it is to share with others and then give some produce to a neighbor.
We also know that there are wonderful health benefits from digging in the dirt and pulling weeds. It is a great way for kids to explore their five senses. In a garden you can touch, smell, see, hear and taste what you are doing. With children inside and on electronic devices more and more, it’s so important to find a way for them to explore nature and practice some mindfulness with their surroundings. Research increasingly shows that when children reconnect with nature, they have improved moods and decreased anxiety, even if it’s just a little garden.
Despite all these wonderful reasons to garden, sometimes it might seem too hard or expensive. Here’s the good news: you don’t have to have a large or fancy garden. If you have a small yard, try getting a few small pots and plants. Some plants don’t need much space and are easy to grow while others will spread out and take over. You might start with a simple strawberry or tomato plant on your deck to see how things go. If you don’t have any outside space, consider a windowsill garden with herbs or some space in a community garden. If you have a lot of room, you may want to add some squash or melons to your garden. If you are really patient and have space, you may even consider planting a fruit tree.
There are plenty of online resources to help, starting with these:
Regardless of your circumstances, there are options and ways to expose your child to gardening and the wonderful benefits that come with it.
