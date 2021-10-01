October Happenings

Enjoy a spirited Cemetery Walk
PENDLETON — To get you in the Halloween spirit, Historical Olney Cemetery Walks will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. Guided tours among the gravestones will encounter costumed performers, representing Pendleton’s early citizens who will tell you about their lives. The program is a collaboration between Pendleton Parks & Rec, Heritage Station, and the Pendleton Library. All ages are welcome at this free event, but registration is required. Call the library at 541-966-0380 to sign up, then enjoy a historic stroll ... you never know who you might meet.
Find some deals at the Community Yard Sale
HERMISTON — Got some kids clothes or toys packed away in your closet? Or maybe you’re looking for some. The Community Yard Sale might be just the ticket! On Friday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hermiston Community Center is the spot to buy and sell. For $5, sellers can reserve a spot, but you need to bring your own table and haul off unsold items. Admission is free for buyers. More details can be found online at secure.rec1.com/OR/hermiston-or/catalog (under Special Events) or call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018.
Corn Maze is back in action
ECHO — The ever-popular Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch opens Oct. 1 for the month, with an 8-acre large maze, smaller mini-maze, and straw bale maze for the little ones. Families can ride tractor-pulled carts, play in the corn crib, zip down the zip line, and sip hot chocolate by the fire pits. Don’t forget to pick out the best pumpkin in the patch. Located at 300 N. Dupont St. in Echo, admission is $10 for ages 3 and up (2 and under are free); special discounts for everyone from 2 to 6 p.m. on $5 Fridays. If you like to be scared, the Field of Screams Corn Maze Path is open from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 16, 23, 29, and 30 ($12, includes general admission). And don’t miss master pumpkin carver Roger Pope demonstrating his tips and tricks on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free with admission. For more info, call 509-528-5808.
Libraries need Teen Council members
HERMISTON & PENDLETON — Teens, how would you like to be a decision maker on what books and videos your library carries? Maybe plan out a creative library program that your friends would enjoy? Well, you can — just join the Teen Advisory Council! Both Pendleton and Hermiston libraries are looking for new members. Hermiston is holding a kick-off meeting on Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. with snacks, drinks, and games. Pendleton will be gearing up soon. Pick up an application at your local library and find out how to get involved. In Hermiston, call 541-567-2882; in Pendleton, 541-966-0380.
