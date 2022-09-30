PENDLETON — Julie Berry, author of The Emperor’s Ostrich and The Scandalous Sisterhood of Prickwillow Place, will visit Pendleton Library on Monday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. to present her creative writing workshop “Let’s Make a Story,” aimed at ages 8 and up. Guided worksheets help students plan a story from start to finish, with activities such as brainstorming, characterizing and plotting. Berry will also do two assemblies at the middle school while she’s here. For details, call 541-966-0380.
Cemetery Walk reappears in its old haunts
PENDLETON — Last year’s Historic Olney Cemetery Walks are back by popular demand! This year, three days of guided tours are offered, on October 6, 7 and 8, from from 3 to 7 p.m. Visitors will meet some well-known Pendleton residents (played by local actors) at their gravesites, where they recount some of their personal history. Families are welcome at this free event — just register ahead of time by calling the library at 541-966-0380.
Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opens
ECHO — On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch opens its three mazes of various sizes, along with a zip line, corn crib play area and tractor cart rides. The site is located at 300 N. Dupont St. and admission is $10 for ages 3 and up (toddlers are free); Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. are $5. The scary Field of Screams Maze Path is open from 7 to 9 p.m. on most Saturdays ($12, includes all general admission). On Oct. 8, face painting and pumpkin carving demos are featured. Be sure to pick out a pumpkin from the patch before you go. For more info, visit their Facebook page or call 509-528-5808.
Halloween activities head downtown
HERMISTON & PENDLETON — Trick-or-treaters are invited to collect their candy from downtown businesses again this year for Halloween. In Hermiston, the fun begins Monday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m., with participating business along Festival Street, marked with signs. Beginning at 4 p.m. the Community Center opens, with carnival games, a haunted house, prizes and more, until 6 p.m. In Pendleton, Heritage Haunt runs from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating at Heritage Station, then the action moves to the Convention Center from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for a family evening of games, popcorn, candy and prizes. All ages are welcome, all activities are free.
Special needs open gym returns from break
PENDLETON — Families with special needs children are welcomed back to the Rec Center Gym, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., on Sundays from 1 to 2:30. Activities had been on hiatus over the summer, but have returned with new hours. There is no cost, just drop by. For more information, call 541-276-8100.
Final days for Farmers Markets
COUNTYWIDE — Farmers Markets across Umatilla County are winding down for the season, with many already closed. But a few remain open into October. Pendleton Farmers Market, which sets up Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. on Main Street, ends the season on Oct. 14. In Hermiston, Maxwell Market, at 255 S. First Place, has its last set-up on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. Umatilla Saturday Market in Village Square Park hosts its final events from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 1 and 15. And Echo Market on South Dupont Street opens for the last time this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. Stop by for some farm fresh produce while you still can.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.