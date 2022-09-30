Happenings

Children’s author offers story workshop

PENDLETON — Julie Berry, author of The Emperor’s Ostrich and The Scandalous Sisterhood of Prickwillow Place, will visit Pendleton Library on Monday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. to present her creative writing workshop “Let’s Make a Story,” aimed at ages 8 and up. Guided worksheets help students plan a story from start to finish, with activities such as brainstorming, characterizing and plotting. Berry will also do two assemblies at the middle school while she’s here. For details, call 541-966-0380.

