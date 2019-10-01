MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
MONDAY ART STUDIO, 4 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kids from 0 to 12 can delve into the PCA art materials and try out art forms including painting, collage, and drawing. Creative exploration is encouraged. Free; children 8 and under need parent present. (541-278-9201). Mondays through Dec. 16.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
PAPER MACHÉ, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Paper maché is a lot of fun to play with! This class focuses on sculptures and basic forms to create magical works of art. As a bonus students can try pinata making! Four sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Oct. 29 through Nov. 19.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
NO CARVE PUMPKIN DECORATING, 5 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. This is the library’s third annual Pumpkin Decorating Event! They provide stickers, google eyes, and other items to spruce up your pumpkins. Free. (541-567-2882). Tuesday, Oct. 22.
MODERN BOARD GAME NIGHT, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. These are not your grandma’s board games! Euro-style games involve strategy and focus less on luck and all players stay in the game until it’s over. Beginners on up are welcome; geared for teens and adults. Free; complimentary refreshments. (541-278-9201). Second Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
EASTERN OREGON CAREER SUMMIT, starts at noon, Pendleton Convention Center. This year’s job fair will be open to area high schools from noon to 2:45 p.m. and hundreds of students are expected to attend. Students can meet potential employers and make connections as they prepare to join the workforce. (509-520-8199). Wednesday, Oct. 23.
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
INTRO TO CROCHET, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Beginners or experts can learn how to crochet or improve their skills. This class teaches you about the array of available hooks, yarns, patterns, and crochet creations to consider. Four sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Oct. 12 through Oct. 23.
FIBER ARTS, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens will learn how to dye fibers using the Japanese style of Shibori dying, as well as Sashiko embroidery. The class also teaches how to make cross-stitched patches and basic font embroidery. Four sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Oct. 30 through Nov. 20.
HALLOWEEN MAKE-UP GORE & MORE, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Learn to make realistic looking wounds, turn yourself into a creepy broken doll or become a cute animal. Supplies provided for free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Oct. 23.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
MACRAME FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS, 3:45 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. It isn’t knitting — macramé is a form of knotting. It’s intricate and beautiful details dates back over centuries. Katie Hall teaches the primary knots of macramé used to create unique bracelets, perfect for holiday gifts. Four sessions; free for teens. Free. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, Oct.13 through Oct. 24.
TREATS ON MAIN AND BEYOND, starts at 3 p.m., Downtown and Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy. 395. Bring the kids for some safe trick-or-treating activity on Main Street, from 3 to 5 p.m. Participating businesses will have signs inviting youngsters in for treats. Once the candy bags are full, everyone can head over to the Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. for carnival games, bounce houses, haunted house, giant pumpkin, prizes, and more. Free for all ages. (541-667-5018). Thursday, Oct. 31.
TRICK-OR-TREAT DOWNTOWN, 3 to 5 p.m., Main Street, downtown Pendleton. Families can join the costume parade and explore downton in this time honored event, with merchants offering tasty treats. Then head over to the Rec Center for more fun. (541-922-3226). Thursday, Oct. 31.
HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Pendleton Parks & Rec sponsors this popular annual event, this year in a new location. Both levels of the Rec Center will host games and activities. Come in costume! Free. (541-276-8100). Thursday, Oct 31.
TRICK-OR-TREAT ON SIXTH STREET, 4 to 6 p.m., Sixth Street, downtown Umatilla. The City of Umatilla welcomes local youngsters for trick-or-treating along Sixth Street. Look for signs in business windows offering treats. Other participants will be handing out goodies at Village Square Park. The Chamber is planning a pumpkin carving contest and the Umatilla Museum will host a best pet costume contest. (541-922-3226). Thursday, Oct. 31.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
PENDLETON REALMOMS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Formerly MOPS, REALmoms is a faith-based group supporting moms of toddlers and providing interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
HARRY POTTER CRAFTS FOR TEENS, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Sing along with Baby Shark, enjoy shark tales, and make an ocean themed craft. Free; no registration required. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Oct. 17.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Walmart), 2203 S.W. Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
FRIDAYS
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
NO SCHOOL CRAFTS DAY, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. The library will keep your kids occupied with October themed crafts. All ages are welcome to drop in. Free. (541-567-2882). Friday, Oct. 11.
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
BARELY BOO WITH RICK HUDDLE, 4 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Musical comedian Rick Huddle is back for another fun Halloween themed show. All ages welcome, no registration required. Free. (541-966-0380). Friday, Oct. 25.
JUNK BARN GIRLS, 4 to 7 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston. This handcrafted market features a variety of vendors showcasing vintage items, jewelry, handmade goods, and repurposed junk. Tickets: $5. (541-289-9800). Friday, Oct. 4.
PENDLETON FARMERS MARKET, 4 to 7:30 p.m., 300 block of S. Main Street. October is the last month to drop by and pick up some farm fresh fruit and food for your family. Activities also available for kids. Fridays through October.
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
SAGE CENTER MOVIE NIGHT, 7:15 p.m., Sage Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Bring the kids for a showing of “Toy Story 4” Tickets: $4 per person, includes free popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (541-481-7243). Friday, Oct. 18.
SATURDAYS
MORROW COUNTY HARVEST FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sage Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Bring the kids and enjoy wagon rides, games, face painting and more, with artisan crafts, food vendors, fresh produce, and a beer garden for the adults. (541-481-7243). Saturday, Oct. 5.
WHITE HOUSE HARVEST MARKET, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 43843 Hoeft Rd, Pendleton. Antiquers and flea market lovers will enjoy shopping for antiques, repurposed pieces, handmade soy candles, bouquets, refurbished furniture, clothing and jewelry, as well as heirloom pumpkins and gourds. (507-829-7663). Saturday, Oct. 5.
JUNK BARN GIRLS, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston. See Oct. 4 listing. Tickets: $5. (541-289-9800). Saturday, Oct. 5.
ATHENA FALL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, Athena. Drop by for the Classic Car Show, pie baking contest, lots of local vendors, and a kids’ pumpkin patch and craft area. (541-310-9557). Saturday, Oct. 5.
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS SCHOOLING SHOW, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. Includes Pleasure Horse and Ranch Horse divisions, halter classes, and more. Free for spectators. (509-205-2600). Saturday, Oct. 12.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St, Milton-Freewater. Frazier Farmstead invites families for some old-fashioned fun, with entertainment, games, stories, food, vendor booths, arts and crafts and more. Free. (54-938-4636). Saturday, Oct. 12.
HALLOWEEN STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Wear your costume for a fun story time. Each child will receive a book, snack and craft! Sponsored by Altrusa. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Oct. 26.
MOM & ME - TINY DANCERS EDITION, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Dads are also welcome join in the creation of little dancers out of coffee filters and pipe-cleaners -- playful art that can become a toy or a bit of home décor. Drop-in fee of $10 includes materials. (541-278-9201). Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12.
FAMILY MOVIE DAY, 2 and 5 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy. 395. Grab a blanket, comfy chair, or cushion to sit on and enjoy the newest Disney feature, “Aladdin.” The movie is free; but bring some pocket change for popcorn and other concessions. Two showings in early or late afternoon. (541-667-5018). Saturday, Oct. 19.
MILITARY DAY AT ECHO CORN MAZE, 2 to 7 p.m., 100 N. Dupont St, Echo. Oregon Army National Guard’s 249 Regiment will display a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) or “Humvee” Armored Gun Truck for anyone who comes by the maze. Those with a military I.D. get $2 off admission. (509) 528-5808). Saturday, Oct. 12.
MAKE & TAKE FREEZER MEALS, 2-4 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave. REALmoms sponsors this event, walking you through how to make chicken enchiladas and breakfast burritos. Free. (541-969-4696). Saturday, Oct. 5.
SAGE CENTER MOVIE MATINEE, 2:15 p.m., Sage Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Bring the kids for a showing of “Toy Story 4” Tickets: $4 per person, includes free popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (541-481-7243). Saturday, Oct. 19.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS JACKPOT PLAY DAY, 1 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. Play days include several events such as barrels, poles, and others depending on weather. Spectators welcome. $8 per event for participants ($10 for non-members). (541-561-0695). Sunday, Oct. 27.
