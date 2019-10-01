Bring your trick-or-treaters downtown
UMATILLA COUNTY — Downtown merchants in Pendleton, Umatilla, and Hermiston are all offering treats for Halloween ghosts and goblins this year. Window signage indicates which businesses are participating. Umatilla also has pumpkin carving and pet costume contests slated. In Hermiston and Pendleton, trick-or-treating will be followed with Halloween carnivals in their respective community centers. The fun begins in late afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 31. See the listings in the Calendar section for specifics.
Career fair open to high-schoolers
PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Career Summit offers a day-long opportunity for job seekers to connect with local employers — and this year high schools are being encouraged to send their students. The event will be held at the Pendleton Convention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and students are invited from noon to 2:45 p.m. (the event is open to the community until 6:30 p.m.). If you have a teen looking for a holiday job or employment following school, now’s the time to work up a resume and dust off that professional attire. Organizers are hoping more than 800 students will turn out. For more information, call 509-520-8199.
Fall Festivals galore!
UMATILLA COUNTY — If you like shows and festivals, this is your month! Junk Barn Girls brings their hand-crafted market to EOTEC in Hermiston on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5 (admission $5). Also on Saturday, Oct. 5 are three events: South of Pendleton, the White House Harvest Market pops up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the Sage Center in Boardman, the Morrow County Harvest Festival offers activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And the Athena Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. On Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Milton-Freewater, Frazier Farmstead Museum stages its free Family Fall Festival. All these events offer food, vendors, and family fun. Check the Calendar section for more details.
