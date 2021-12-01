Vaccination is a very touchy subject for all parents. COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 12 are now approved as safe by both the CDC and the FDA. Many vaccinations are required by the Oregon Department of Education, who since 1951 have set policies and standards for Oregon’s school and educational service districts. School districts have been largely silent on whether COVID-19 may eventually be on the list of required vaccinations in order to protect children, so many parents may soon face a personal dilemma.
My children are now young adults. They received all their vaccinations when starting school here in Pendleton. When my daughter was around 10, I was faced with a decision regarding the “new” human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which came out in 2006. At the time, I had the option to have my children vaccinated, but there was confusion about whether it was safe or not. I opted not to have my children, one girl and one boy, get the HPV vaccine, after discussing it with their father. All I could see was my baby girl, not the adult she was soon to become.
When my daughter left for OSU, I was scolded by her regarding this decision. She was upset with me for exposing her to risk, since roughly 80 million people in the U.S. are currently infected with HPV, with another 14 million people, including teens, become infected with HPV each year. I did not fully realize that the human papillomavirus is a common virus that can cause six types of cancer centered in the reproductive system and also genital warts. Nearly all sexually active unvaccinated individuals will eventually be infected and individuals can have it without any signs or symptoms. All of this is avoidable with the HPV vaccine.
I got an earful from my adult child. She had no idea that when I was faced with that decision, the vaccine was new and I imagined issues with her safety and didn’t want to expose her to something unnecessarily. I had no understanding of the stringent policies and studies that potential vaccines must go through in order to obtain FDA and CDC approval.
As a young parent, I hadn’t fully understood that vaccine safety is mandated by the FDA. They are the nation’s regulatory authority overseeing the safety, effectiveness, and quality of vaccines – information based on extensive data and information submitted to them. This information includes preclinical and clinical data, plus details of the manufacturing process, vaccine testing results to ensure quality, and inspections at the sites at where the vaccine is made. Nor had I totally grasped the CDC’s role in verifying this information, in order to promote sound decision-making by placing timely, useful facts in the hands of public health practitioners. The CDC also provides Americans with access to specific and detailed information regarding viruses and disease that could affect their health.
From my daughter’s perspective, I had done exactly the opposite of my intent by not getting her vaccinated. I had not kept her safe. That is what vaccines do. With very rare exceptions, vaccines keep us safe. Safe from whooping cough, measles, chickenpox, a variety of cancers and flus, plus hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, polio and tetanus.
A few years ago, I was building something and ended up shooting a brad nail through my hand. The very first thing I did after pulling out the nail and stopping the bleeding, was to call and see if I needed an update on my tetanus vaccine. Vaccinations are for our safety. This is what I should have remembered when faced with my children’s “new” vaccine opportunity. I should have asked more questions and not been driven by worry … a constant companion once I had children.
Regarding vaccinations, my lesson was this: It isn’t about feelings regarding viruses or disease. I am not a medical professional and I should have trusted more in the hundreds of professionals who have spent years in vaccine development, many of whom are also parents. Because the decision regarding the HPV vaccine was not just about me … just like vaccines for COVID-19.
