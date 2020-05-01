When thinking about playing in nature I’m immediately taken back to my childhood and the freedoms I was given. I was the kid that was outside all day and only came home when I heard my mother calling me in for dinner. My parents gave me a lot of opportunities to explore in our neighborhood, surrounded by forests and fields, and also on our family vacations that were often in the family camper. I would not change those experiences for the world. I explored using all my senses.
In the book “Natural Playscapes,” author Rusty Keeler writes, “Children experience the world with their whole being — body, spirit, energy, minds, hearts, compassion, tears, laughter, anger, pride, learning, understanding, love, and soul.” On the subject of health, one can Google “health benefits of children playing in nature” and be inundated with research findings. I believe children and nature belong together.
One of the first questions my students asked in the morning was, “Where are we going today?” As an educator, that is music to my ears. They love the adventure and discovery as much as I do. There were several places we’d go: a field, a seasonal creek, a rock pile, a mountain hike, or a trip to an old elementary playground with an arboretum.
One example of our exploration happened in February. We walked to the creek bed that was dry and climbed on the rocks, walked through irrigation tunnels, threw sticks … and a few days later the floods came. We went to check out the rushing creek that we could hear a block away. The look in their eyes was incredible. The snow and rain created floodwaters, and it was amazing to see the amount of water flowing that was not there the week before. You can’t plan something like that … it takes investigation.
One thing that has always stuck with me as a teacher is that I need to lead by example. By playing with them you are actually encouraging investigation and exploration. If the teacher is excited by what they are teaching, the students will follow. This is true for parents as well. If you as a parent are present, playful, and intentional, that is all you need to make an outside activity successful.
A local opportunity for parents is an organization called “Hike It Baby.” It is an organization that works to create a community that inspires all families with babies and young children to get outside and connect with nature. You can also check with your parks and rec department to find out what local trails are open in your community.
Things to do outside when you can’t make it to the park:
Go on a rhyming walk. “A hunting we will go, a hunting we will go. We’ll catch a fox and put him in a box and then we’ll let him go.” Or “We’ll catch a bug and put him in a rug and then we’ll let him go.” Any rhyme will work as you see things on your walk — a rock, dirt, cloud, sun, grass etc. It doesn’t even need to make sense but it lets you focus on what you see around you. Also, remember that children are lower to the ground and can spot things you won’t even realize are there.
Find a special spot or secret place to sit together. Take some cookies and play “Who took the cookie from the cookie jar?” In the end the parent admits they took the cookie, but will share. Have a cookie together! Just enjoy the being in nature with your kids.
Play with sidewalk chalk, bubbles, and paintbrushes with water. This can be done right outside your house. Talk about the colors they see and how the materials feel when using them.
Be a good citizen. My students often point out garbage at the places we visit. We take protective gloves and clean up. This can be done in every neighborhood!
These are just a few ideas of things to get started, but remember “be playful, be present, and be intentional.”
Colleen Tooke is the owner of Stepping Stones preschool in La Grande, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
