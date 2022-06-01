In 1971, Hawthorne Elementary teachers Jim Christensen and Vern Wilcox decided to take their sixth graders to the mountains for some outdoor education. They went back up in 1972 and were joined a couple of years later by Bob McMillan. What they started has become a tradition that has continued for over 50 years.
The land is owned by the U.S. Forest Service and leased by the InterMountain Education Service District (IMESD) for the sole purpose of Outdoor School. Originally called the Kiwanis Cabins, it’s now Buck Creek. It costs about $30,000 to $35,000 to put on each year, with food, substitute teacher pay, transportation and teacher stipends making up the bulk of the cost. The Rotary Club helps out tremendously by sending work parties up each year to prepare the area for campers. Thankfully, Measure 99 passed in 2016, providing funds from the Oregon Lottery for fifth and sixth grade outdoor education for any school that wants to apply for it.
The spring flooding of 2019 wreaked havoc on the camp, badly damaging entry roads, as well as some of the outdoor areas. It took some seriously dedicated volunteers to fix the camp and make it usable again. The county repaired the roads and, thankfully, most of the cabins were unscathed.
This year, sixth graders enjoyed Outdoor School as a day camp, but fifth graders will be phased in over the next couple of years. Because middle school teachers attend camp with their advisory classes, the students left behind need substitutes for the week — which gets expensive. Also, state testing usually happens at the same time, making things more complicated. Dropping the grade level down to fifth will allow elementary schools to go on separate weeks and substitute teachers won’t be needed. It just makes the whole process cleaner.
Not sleeping over at camp means no more night hikes, but plenty of other traditions remain. The bus drops kids off around 10 a.m., allowing about five or six hours in camp each day. Lanyards are made ahead of time with wood cookie badges awarded for completing different challenges. Macrame is a big deal, as well as hiking, specifically the Nine Mile and Buck Mountain hikes. And students can earn badges for building campfires, participating in various study groups and cooking hamburgers on a hobo stove (tin can). Staging funny group skits is all part of the old fashioned campground fun. Sixth graders Hudson Kennedy and Ellie Geesey finished Outdoor School with the second and third groups this year. Both counted Nine Mile Hike as their favorite activity (which, ironically, is only a five mile walk, roundtrip).
Campers aren’t the only ones at camp each day. Community members and local agencies continue to be involved with the educational aspects of Outdoor School. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation representatives teach the students about fisheries and conservation. The Department of Environmental Quality leads field studies, including testing water quality; Search and Rescue runs workshops. The students even learn to identify bones, tracks, trees and plants.
This year Outdoor School marked a special milestone, observing its 50th anniversary, although delayed a bit thanks to COVID. In April, Bob McMillan, Jim Christensen, and the family of Vern Wilcox headed up to Buck Creek for a celebration. Out in the meadow, two flagpoles were dedicated to the VFW and the Kiwanis Club for major financial and labor contributions to Outdoor School. In addition, three cabins were dedicated to and renamed for the three founders from the early 1970s.
John Summerfield has been leading the Outdoor School for the last 15 years. This year was extra special for him, as two of his former students, Trevor Hancock and Maddie Parker, participated in the camp as teachers. Summerfield is “proud to have been able to be a part of something so beneficial to students that they return as adults.” High school counselors are key to running the camp and stations, and former campers love the chance to come back and share the fun with new students.
The time, effort, and money that goes into making Outdoor School a success is considerable, but all agree that it’s worth it. Outdoor education provides significant benefits for pre-teen boys and girls, getting them off of their electronic devices for three solid days. Youth experience nature, learning valuable lessons about the world around them and the environment. They make new friends, and get to know people they might not otherwise spend time with. Confidence grows each day as they find success earning badges, learning new skills, and breaking out of their comfort zone.
Here’s to another 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.