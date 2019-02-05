When trying to schedule a night out, my friends and I often run into a problem: Monday is Cub Scouts or hockey or play practice; Tuesday is Girl Scouts or choir or softball; Wednesday is church youth group or gymnastics; Thursday is ballet or dance or play practice again. By the time we get to Friday, everyone is worn out and, depending on who’s an introvert or extrovert, ready to sleep the weekend away at home or go out with friends and de-stress. And that’s not taking into account the effect those schedules have on our kids.
Overprogramming and overscheduling child activities affects both parents and children, and it’s becoming a growing social issue. Researchers have been warning about the dangers of overprogramming playtime since at least the 1980s and the perils of overscheduling children since the 1990s.
At the same time, parents are warned of the risks of keeping their children isolated and allowing electronics to entertain them. We are encouraged to get our children active and involved. The question then becomes, “How much is too much?”
Experts at Scholastic recommend a balance between structured and unstructured evenings. A kindergartener or first-grader might do best with only one or two afterschool activities a week while students in second through fifth grade need at least two nights a week for downtime. Scholastic suggests overscheduling really starts to take off when a student reaches fifth grade, where the balancing act starts with personal activities and those that friends are doing.
No student should be spending more than 20 hours a week in extracurricular and after-school activities — that applies through middle school. Even high school students may find that much activity hard to handle on top of their school load and preparing for life after graduation.
Being overscheduled does contribute to a child’s stress and anxiety, which can affect their mental health. The CDC reports more than 7 percent of children aged 3-17 have diagnosed anxiety and 3 percent have diagnosed depression — and those numbers are on the rise. In one published study, the more activities students participated in, the higher the anxiety they reported.
Signs your child is too busy:
They feel anxious or depressed
They complain of feeling tired often
They have trouble sleeping
Their grades begin to drop because they are tired, distracted, or falling behind on school work
If your child is showing any of those signs, it’s time to re-evaluate the schedule.
The key is balance. Children and teens benefit from organized activities, especially when those allow for exercise, socialization and creativity, but they also need down time (this applies to parents, too). Schedule activities in moderation, keeping the child’s age, interests, and abilities in mind.
If your child already has a tight schedule but wants to add a new activity, talk about what other activity could be dropped or postponed.
Learn how to say no. No one wants to be the parent who tells their child they cannot add another activity or tells the coach a child needs a break from practice, but if the schedule begins affecting a child’s mental health, it may be time for a break.
Keep in mind that that “No” applies to parents, too — especially when your child doesn’t share your opinion. Make careful decisions when she no longer wants to attend an activity. If a child feels forced to participate, it defeats the purpose and may lead to resentment.
When looking for downtime options, give your children time to explore being outside or to use their imaginations. Help children learn how to create activities to do at home and burn off steam — and creativity. Give them the tools to create and design and explore and build a defense against the “I have nothing to do” excuses when all screens are occupied. (Yes, I have heard that one myself.)
Having dinner together as a family at least once a week or having a family game or movie night can give kids low-stress flexibility and connection. Do not sacrifice family time to add another activity — sometimes the best thing you can do for your family is just spend time together.
