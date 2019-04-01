As young parents there are times when our “littles” do something naughty that make us frustrated and perhaps even angry. But, in retrospect, sometimes those situations can be quite creative and, dare I say, humorous. I recall being a bit perplexed when relating what my children had done to my mother and she laughed. The woman belly laughed about the antics of her granddaughters! I admit that now, 20 years later, what they did is pretty darn funny, but in the heat of the battle I was less than amused.
You see, I had done the major monthly shopping and found a great deal on an expensive brand of toilet paper (the kind with ripples). Being budget-minded, I purchased two family packs, the ones equal to 97 or so regular rolls. I put one package in the upstairs bathroom and the other in the children’s bathroom, then proceeded to put the groceries away with my husband.
After completing this task, we went upstairs to prepare the girls for their bath. No noise was coming from the open door of their room and my mommy senses immediately began to tingle, so I called their names. No answer. As we approached the closed bathroom door, we could hear the giggle of two little girls. Upon opening the door, nothing was visible but a sea of white toilet paper; the bathroom was filled about eight inches deep. We drew back the shower curtain back to find both girls in the empty tub and my older daughter announced, “Look Mommy, clouds, lots of clouds!”
At the time, the last thing I was thinking was clouds, I was more concerned about wasted money. For a minute, I considered collecting the toilet paper and re-rolling it on the little tubes. But sensibility returned, and the whole family stuffed the unrolled TP into large garbage bags. We ended up recycling it because I did not want black garbage bags sitting next to the toilet for the next three months.
Judy Hartley-Crosby of Hermiston relates the story of being at a school event with her son and as the music ended during the cake walk, she felt a sneeze coming. She sneezed loudly in a very quiet large room only to have her son announce in a yell, “That’s my mom that sneezed!”
“Apparently he was impressed,” Judy recounts. Children lack the filter to know when to proclaim something as innocent as a sneeze to the entire world. Certainly, many of us have had our children say something embarrassing in public and, though mortifying in the moment, we now find it hilarious.
My godson, Jeremy, at about age three embarrassed his father in a way no one could wish. Dave was waiting in the women’s section of a department store as his wife tried on an outfit. Jeremy was strapped into his stroller when he announced, loudly, “She farted!” Apparently Jeremy was the unfortunate recipient of some escaping gas from a woman browsing the rack nearby. As Dave turned red in the face, begging Jeremy to be quiet, he repeated “BUT DAD, SHE FARTED!” Everyone survived this incident and Dave found a teachable moment to instruct Jeremy on the appropriateness of yelling this type of thing and when to use his inside voice.
Being able to laugh at ourselves and events that are not tragic in the big picture lets kids know they don’t have to take everything seriously. As parents, our responsibility is to help guide children in recognizing which things are humorous and which are hurtful. Often these embarrassing situations afford us an opportunity to discuss better behavior related to specific situations. As Erma Bombeck said, “There is a thin line that separates laughter and pain, comedy and tragedy, humor and hurt.”
I personally think the world would be a happier, kinder place if people could appreciate the humor in things and especially our children. We need to breathe a minute before getting angry and take a child’s perspective — they bring a level of creativity and wonder we often lose as adults.
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two college-aged daughters.
