Confession time: In 1997 I was told by my doctor that I needed to learn to pace myself and not try to be Super Mom. He said he felt that my inability to relax and take time for myself was contributing to a serious health issue — that if I did not learn to pace myself, I could open the door to other even more serious problems. But being the “go to” for everyone and everything, I did not heed his advice and I am paying for it at a time in my life when I should be traveling and enjoying myself.
They say “adulting” is hard, but add parenting to the “adulting” mix and life becomes even more draining. Are you feeling the need to recharge your batteries? How can you keep your energy up while still managing a job, children, a home and more? We plan our fun into children’s day but, often we forget about putting “self-time” into our own schedule to relax and recharge. As parents we get so concerned about kids, work, housekeeping and meals that we often forget to take care of ourselves. The reality is that if we do not plan our own downtime, we are shortchanging those who rely on us to “get it all done.”
So, what can you do to be sure you don’t completely drain your batteries while still accomplishing all that needs to be done as an adult and parent? The answer seems so simple: make time for you. Relaxing and recharging does not have to be pricy and doesn’t need to be an entire day — it doesn’t take all day to recharge your cell phone.
Start by simply scheduling 20 minutes of uninterrupted time for yourself to do whatever it is you want to do just for you. Schedule time daily to read a book you have wanted to read. Have a cup of tea or coffee in a comfy chair with your favorite magazine, take a bubble bath, take a nap or do anything that lets you turn off the worries of the world for a while. What kinds of things are just for you? Maybe you really love imported chocolate. Buy some and keep it hidden for when you have a moment to yourself. You are not a bad mom having a secret stash of chocolate that is off-limits for children.
If finding time for yourself is an issue, how about trading time with another mom, or asking a grandparent, aunt or uncle to take the kids — or even hiring a sitter so you can spend quiet time at a spa being pampered, crafting, sewing, shopping or going out with your significant other or friends. Scheduling a regular date with yourself is just as important as scheduling activities for your children.
Some parks and recreation organizations and churches offer low-cost classes for preschoolers or after-school classes for older ones. Public libraries often have story time where moms are not required to stay with their children. Take the time to read your own book while your child is being read to. Check out the library events pages for Pendleton (pendletonlibrary.weebly.com/programs.html) and Hermiston (hermistonlibrary.us/events) to see what they offer. Most parks and recreation departments post their activity guides quarterly online; there may be a class that would interest your children while giving you time to yourself. Perhaps there’s a class you can attend at the same time.
The point being, taking time for yourself is important. You will be a better parent by not always running on an empty or a critically low battery. Taking care of yourself does not have to be expensive, it can cost you nothing and be hugely beneficial. Allowing yourself to be chronically low on reserves opens the body to illness, it effects your thinking and ability to function. But taking 20 minutes, an hour or a day to revitalize can lead to better parenting and make “adulting” not so difficult.
