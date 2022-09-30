“In art, the hand can never execute anything higher than the heart can imagine.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
Art therapy can relieve stress for adults and kids alike. There is a positive connection between art and mental health, indeed artistic activities such as sculpting, painting or drawing are proven to lower stress levels and promote mental calmness. Creating art sets aside worries as you focus on the detail of the art you are creating. The benefits of this type of mental stimulation is one reason why art therapy is used to treat PTSD. Even coloring books, for youth or adults, can provide a popular escape. Art encourages creative thinking and imagination while enhancing problem-solving skills. Because there are no wrong answers in art, people are encouraged to imagine their own solution. And it feels good – completing a creative project can boost dopamine levels, increase drive, sharpen concentration and improve our overall sense of well-being.
The Pendleton Center for the Arts provides a wide variety of classes that vary throughout the seasons. This fall their class roster includes Recycled Art, which is designed for ages 5 to 12, and Make a Monster with Me during the month of October. And there’s the ongoing Free-For-All, for those up to age 12-ish, plus the Open Art Studio for infants to age 12, offering a fun and creative time for all ages. PCA’s Creation Station recently received funding through Amazon allowing them to continue this self-directed “buffet style” art smorgasbord that welcomes participants of all ages, including families.
For the musically inclined, the ongoing Youth or Teen Guitar classes are offered for ages 8 to 12, as well as for teenagers, who can also try Teen Ukulele. Those that like to work with their hands might enjoy Clay Creations. This class is offered in multiple variations for ages 7 to 12, with a version for teens. There is an Intro to Filmmaking course and a Teen Make a Monster class, with an option for teens to bring a sibling for some bonding over a fun project. The Center also offers beginning level classes in both Crochet and Hand-Sewing. For those who enjoy a simple one-off experience there are Teen Fridge Magnets and Calming Jars classes. For the more introspective, the Journaling and Screenwriting classes offer oppor-tunities to learn new techniques, and the Creative Science class combines science and art to create … who knows what.
As PCA Director Roberta Lavadour sees it, “the great thing about the art center is the board and staff has always been dedicated to making sure that no one is left out because of an ability to pay. Being able to take kids to rotating exhibits of the caliber of those offered at the art center is something usually reserved for families in urban areas. Kids who experience contemporary art will have more confidence navigating the world when they get outside the region.”
“We never want price to be a barrier,” Lavadour adds. Grant-funded Art Rocks Teens (ART) classes are subsidized at no cost. And budget-conscious families with a younger child (or two or three) who would love to take a class, can register for free with a discount code. When using the online registration system at pendletonarts.org/classes/youth/ just enter “KidsLoveArt” at checkout.
Lavadour encourages parents bring their kids once a month for a swing through the art gallery to experience the uplifting and surprising exhibits offered. Currently, graphic artist Enrique Chagoya offers his quirky take on U.S. and Mexican pop culture in a graphic style sure to appeal to both youth and adults. The Art Center is located at 214 N. Main St., in the historic and visually stunning Carnegie Building next to the Main Street bridge. They can be reached by phone at 541-278-9201. And remember, admission is always free.
