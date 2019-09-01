Saturday, Sept. 7
10 a.m. - Main Street Cowboys Dress-Up Parade through downtown to Round-Up grounds
7 p.m. - Trace Adkins concert, Happy Canyon Arena (gates open at 5:30)
Monday, Sept. 9
11:30 a.m. - Slack - Team roping
3:30 p.m. - Slack - Barrel racing
8 p.m. - Banner Bank-Pendleton PBR Classic, Happy Canyon Arena
Tuesday, Sept. 10
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Slack
8 p.m. - Banner Bank-Pendleton PBR Classic, Happy Canyon Arena
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Farmers Ending Hunger Day
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Slack
1:15 p.m. - Round-Up begins at the rodeo arena
5:30 p.m. - Barbecue, Round-Up Arena
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
Thursday, Sept. 12
Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day
8:30 a.m. - Slack
9 a.m. - Junior American Indian Beauty Pageant, Roy Raley Park
10:30 a.m. - Children’s Rodeo, Round-Up Arena, free to rodeo ticket holders
1:15 p.m. - Pendleton Round-Up at the rodeo arena
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
Friday, Sept. 13
9 a.m. - American Indian Beauty Contest, Main Street
10 a.m. - Westward Ho! Parade
1:15 p.m. - Pendleton Round-Up at the rodeo arena
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
Saturday, Sept. 14
Wrangler National Patriot Day
9 a.m. - Tribal Ceremonial Dancing, rodeo arena
1:15 p.m. - Pendleton Round-Up Finals at the rodeo arena
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
For information and tickets to all Round-Up and Happy Canyon events, visit www.pendletonroundup.com/events.
