Be thoughtful before bringing home a new furry family member.
We’ve all seen the picture-perfect holiday gift in movies and books: an adorable puppy under the Christmas tree with a ribbon around its neck ready to delight its new owner … but is a pet a good present?
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has an official position on giving animals as gifts: Only give pets as gifts to people who have expressed a sustained interest in owning one, and the ability to care for it responsibly.
Beau Putnam, director of Hermiston’s Humane Society of Eastern Oregon Pet Rescue, says he is not against the idea of giving a pet, but it’s a huge responsibility not to be taken lightly.
“First, make sure the people you are gifting the pet to even want a pet,” he says. “Will they love it, adore it, and take care of its basic needs? Do living circumstances permit these individuals to have a pet for their own lifespan? If I was a person wanting to gift a pet, I would do my best to answer these questions with the individual or family prior to gifting.”
Those questions also need to take living arrangements into account. If someone is renting, a landlord may not allow pets. The recipient’s lifestyle may not be appropriate for certain breeds or types of animals.
“Try to think of the living circumstances of the individuals you are gifting to — not necessarily what you would want,” Putnam notes. For instance, a large breed dog would probably not be ideal for an apartment dweller.
Potential gift-givers should also consider the physical capabilities of the recipient, whether they travel often, and what they would enjoy about having a pet. Finding the right pet for the right owner takes more thought than picking out a box and a red ribbon.
At the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter, PAWS Board President Melissa Nathan and Vice President Shaindel Beers shared similar concerns. Getting a pet is a family decision, they observe, and everyone needs to be on board. Instead of bringing a pet home as a holiday surprise, they suggest creating a fancy “coupon” for a trip to the animal shelter to meet pets together.
Visiting a shelter could also expand your opportunities for the “perfect” gift. We tend to picture a puppy or kitten with a ribbon around its neck, but shelters also have full-grown animals who are already house-, litterbox- or leash-trained, and might be a better fit for your family. You can also see how the family reacts to different animals and explain rules to young children about bringing a pet into your home: no sudden movements around the animal, and leave them alone while they’re eating. And remember, if a young child is receiving the pet, the adults needs to be willing to take primary responsibility.
Keeping the whole family on board includes animals already in the home. If you already have a dog, schedule a “meet and greet” at the shelter to make sure your new furry friends will get along together. If you have a cat, make sure any dogs you are considering are cat-friendly.
PAWS suggests a few other considerations before gifting a pet:
Adoption fees and pet food aren’t the only expenses. Make sure you’ve budgeted in vet care and pet sitting or boarding if you travel as a family, or that you’re willing to stay at pet-friendly lodgings on family vacations.
Have a talk about who will be responsible for what age-appropriate duties, such as feeding, grooming, and exercising your pet.
Consider these questions: Where will my pet play? Is my yard fenced for dogs and big enough? Will my pet be an inside animal? Will they be allowed on the couch or to sleep in bed with family members? Make sure everyone is on the same page to avoid conflict.
Discuss the responsibilities of pet ownership with your children. Who will exercise our pet, and how often? Are your children old enough to walk a dog on their own and is your neighborhood safe? If not, can you commit to daily dog-walking as a family? Who will clean the litterbox or pick up poo in the yard and dispose of it? That’s no one’s favorite part of pet ownership, but someone has to do it.
Are your children old enough to interact safely with the new pet? With small dogs, a young child needs to know not to pick up and carry a dog that could be injured if it is dropped. In the case of cats, will a child be able to notice when the cat is overstimulated and wants to be left alone?
Even though college might seem far off, if you adopt a young pet now, it may still be living with you when your children leave home. Will your lifestyle substantially change during the pet’s lifetime?
With proper planning, a pet present could brighten someone’s life for years, but it needs to be a good fit — and the recipient has to be ready for the responsibility. For more information about pets or volunteering at our local shelters, contact PAWS at 541-276-1081 or Pet Rescue at 541-564-6222.
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
