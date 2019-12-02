The holidays can stress the most prepared of parents, but a local organization works on reducing stress for high-risk families, year-round.
Based in Pendleton, Pioneer Relief Nursery is one of 31 relief nurseries in the state of Oregon. Relief nurseries provide early intervention, intensive support for families with young children — six weeks to six years old — at the greatest risk of child abuse and neglect.
“Essentially, we identify families with high stress and work on plans to help alleviate some of those stressors,” said Libby Hoffman, the nursery’s executive director. “We’re not just teaching the child something; we’re working with everyone in the family.”
Hoffman says they work with families to reduce stress and increase parenting skills to minimize the risk of child abuse or neglect. To qualify, families must have a minimum of five identified stressors, including issues with transportation, chronic drug use, mental health or developmental issues in children. Hoffman says currently every family in the program is living in poverty, another stressor.
“We also focus on a family’s lack of support, a history of domestic violence, and trauma the parent may have experienced as a child.,” she said. “Adversity hits everyone in their lives, and trying to handle adversity on your own is incredibly hard. We want to be there for families and be that support. That might make the difference in them having the strength they need.”
Having an intensive program means individualized case management, regular home visits for families, and a therapeutic classroom with low adult-child ratios. Unlike a traditional classroom, the relief nursery focuses on the child’s emotional needs first, and then academics. Hoffman says classes begin with a circle time where the teacher will try to identify what the day will look like.
“She can see if they’re really having a hard day or if they’re having a great day, and she can modify what they do that day based on that,” she said. “We work with the kids on social emotional development first and build education and literacy into that as much as we can.”
The classes at Pioneer Relief Nursery also focus on free play and healthy interaction while addressing emotional needs. Time outside is another priority because many of the children do not have that opportunity at home. That should soon be little easier for the relief nursery — the nonprofit recently received a grant from the Pendleton Foundation Trust to put in a climbing playground structure.
“Children need opportunities to climb for their developmental growth,” Hoffman says. “We are really excited to be able to get that ordered, and we really appreciate the support.”
Such support is crucial in enabling Pioneer Relief Nursery to operate. Although a third of the budget comes from the Oregon Association of Relief Nurseries, the organization has historically been heavily grant funded, and the remaining dollars comes from community gifts. Hoffman says they host fundraisers and are trying to build their sustaining donor program — monthly donations that keep the doors open.
Hoffman says their biggest hurdle has been awareness. Despite being around for 12 years, the nursery is still unknown to many people.
“I’ve met people in the last year who have spent their whole lives in Pendleton and don’t know anything about the nursery,” she said. “Child abuse prevention is a community-wide investment. We’re investing in ending generational trauma and strengthening families. There’s no one in our community who doesn’t want to see us be successful and doesn’t want to see successful children.”
In addition to grants and monthly donations, Pioneer Relief Nursery also accepts one-time financial gifts and donations of diapers, hygiene products, such as shampoo and toothpaste and Kleenex, and clothes for children and adults.
“If you are trying to search for a job or for a new home, it’s hard to do that when you don’t even know how you’re going to buy toothpaste,” she said. “We try to alleviate that so the families can be in the right mindset to move forward.”
The relief nursery also offers a number of parenting classes, on top of the work with children and the home visits. Pioneer Relief Nursery serves families throughout Umatilla County, though most come from Pendleton because of transportation issues. The Pendleton site is one of only three relief nurseries in Eastern Oregon, with others in Ontario and Bend.
Most families come to Pioneer Relief Nursery through community partners or through word-of-mouth referrals — talking to someone else who benefited from the program.
“We really try to make sure our parents have all the skills they need to deal with the inevitable hardships of parenting,” Hoffman said. “Parenting is just easier when you have positive supports, and we’re all about helping the parents be the best parents they can be.”
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
