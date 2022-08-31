Want a great way to get your kids off screens, but still super engaged and excited about learning? The right podcasts can boost learning, reduce screen time, allow learning to happen anywhere and allow for interest exploration. In fact, in 2020, one in four kids was listening in. If you’re looking for some great ones, look no further. This compilation of podcasts can be found on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Kids Listen, YouTube and Stitcher.
Podcasts for Children
Noodle Loaf: Free music education for kids, 3+.
Camp WeWow: An invisible summer camp for explorers everywhere. Join camp counselors Mindy and Guy for daily adventures in STEAM, including games and crafts, 5+.
But Why?: Kids ask the questions and kids find the answers. They tackle topics large and small, about nature, words, even the end of the world, 6+.
The Children’s Hour: This show’s themes focus on civics, STEM, culture and performance, filling educational gaps. Listeners are sure to learn something new, regardless of age, 6+.
What Will She do Next?: An independent musical podcast focused on key decision-making moments in the lives of history’s greatest women, 7+.
The Past and the Curious: History can be amazing, inspiring and relevant to anyone. Listen to stories of spies, funny foods, George Washington’s foibles, early advancements in cartooning and ballooning, and much more, 7+.
Wow in the World: From the same hosts as Camp WeWow, take a journey away from your screens, inside your brain, out into space and deep into the coolest new stories in science, technology and innovation. Think of it as a science sitcom, 7+.
Newsy Pooloozi: a news podcast for kids, by kids. Their correspondents are children from all over the world — Asia, Africa, Europe, the UK and North America. The team behind this grassroots educational podcast for kids is a passionate mother-daughter duo, 7+.
Tumble Science Podcast for Kids: Tumble is a science podcast for kids, to be enjoyed by the entire family. They tell stories about science discoveries, with the help of scientists, 7+.
Brains On!: A science podcast for curious kids and adults from American Public Media. Each week, a different kid co-host joins Molly Bloom to find answers to fascinating questions about the world sent in by listeners, 8+.
Buttons and Figs: A podcast for kids about playing with words, inspiring them to think critically and express themselves creatively, 8+.
The Big Fib: In the era of fake news, kids need to learn to be able to tell what’s true from what’s false. And what better way to do that than a game show that puts kids in the driver’s seat, adults on the hot seat and a sound-effects robot strapped to the roof? Listeners try to guess the real expert from the imposter, 9+.
The Genius Generation: This podcast is a deep-dive into one incredible invention, entrepreneurial pursuit, or discovery per episode, and the young person behind it, showing that teens can do things that change the world, 10+.
Podcasts for Teens
Teen Girl Talk: Teen hosts joyfully make their way through a menagerie of media made for teens. We’re talking about movies, books, TV shows, music and more. Laugh and cry along with the Cota siblings with some bonkers teen media.
Stuff You Missed in History Class: Discussion of interesting topics from history with young hosts.
What’s Good Games: Young hosts analyze and discuss the latest and greatest in video games.
#Whowouldwin: The hosts take popular characters and pit them against each other, figuratively — like who would win in a battle between Loki and Darth Maul?
Podcasts for Moms
What Fresh Hell: Comedic podcasts that laugh in the face of motherhood.
The Mom Hour: Experienced moms share practical tips and encouragement.
Mom Rage with Anna Miller: Ever stand in the kitchen and let out a primal scream? This podcast is for you.
Podcasts for Dads
The Dad Edge Podcast: Hosts share practical advice for fathers of all ages.
Dungeons and Daddies: Think Dungeons and Dragons for dads … adventures of dads looking for their sons in a fantasy world.
Dumb Dad Podcast: Comedic podcast about being a dad. Pronounced “Dad.” The “dumb” is silent.
Whichever podcast you choose, have fun listening to it while you multitask. Children can play with playdough or blocks, families can listen while they ride in a car, and anyone can listen to them while they clean the house … kids, too, hint-hint. Just make sure it’s one that fits your personality and doesn’t make you think too hard.
