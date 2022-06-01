For the last couple years, the whole nation has faced restrictions on family vacations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not so this year! Using a bit of caution, we can actually travel again, so why not plan a classic American Road Trip?
After a long hiatus, families may be a little out of practice. Here are some things to think about. What to pack, where to go? We asked both parents and children for some suggestions. Glamma Kelly, of Pendleton, feels that three to five days is a good length for the family road trip. As a mom to four and grandmother to six, she has earned her stripes planning fun family vacations. Whether you are traveling by car or in an RV, being cooped up with your family for longer than five days has the potential to turn a fun trip into a family meltdown.
Kelly adds that if you have a child or spouse with their heart set on doing something besides a trip, they might prefer to stay home and make that happen. A sulky member of the group can put a damper on the whole event.
Probably the most important decision is where to go. Consult each member of your family, your teenager, your spouse and consider the needs of a baby if you have one. Enjoying the destination will be greatly affected by the members in your party. Should you take a baby on a four-day mountain climbing vacation? Probably not very practical. Do you want to take your teenagers to a three-day museum tour of WWII memorabilia? That might be asking for trouble. And as you plan where to visit, it wouldn’t hurt to check for COVID hotspots first; the Mayo Clinic has a good online tool at www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19/map.
The camping trip is a classic American Road Trip. You can use your RV or rent one, tent camp or even car camp, and make overnighting part of a bigger vacation to someplace else. One of the nice things about a camping road trip is that you can really pack for the convenience of your family. Making room for snacks and games will make those long hours of driving a lot more affordable and enjoyable for everyone. Additionally, the road trip provides a level of health safety for your family that public transport might not.
Covering a lot of miles is a good opportunity to give your teen driver a chance to expand their driving and navigation skills, in safe areas. You get a driving break and they gain experience and confidence sitting in the driver’s seat.
It’s always good to pack a few items in case of an emergency. Things like a GPS app and maybe expanding the family Wi-Fi plan or mobile data during your vacation are good to factor in. On the subject of Wi-Fi, make sure to pack portable chargers and extra charging cords. Make sure your emergency car kit has the proper resources.You can find Consumer Reports’ list online at bit.ly/EmergCarKit.
Don’t skimp on the snacks — nothing takes the fun out of a trip like a hangry passenger. Pack extra clothes and medications, sunscreen and maybe bug spray, along with cleaning supplies, COVID masks (you never know), sanitary wipes and garbage bags. Sharing responsibilities, such as packing and unpacking the car, keeps everyone engaged and helps lower parental stress.
Decide on some interesting spots to stop along the way. This gives everyone something to look forward to and breaks up the trip. Check the forecast for each area around the time you will arrive to make sure you have appropriate clothing and activities planned. Make a playlist and download some audio books that everyone might enjoy (Harry Potter is always a good bet). For younger children, counting games are fun, like who can spot the most yellow cars in 10 minutes, and classic road trip games such as I Spy or Twenty Questions are always a hit.
When it’s time for dinner, try to eat out at unique spots, a memorable restaurant or, maybe, a food cart that defines where you were. I still think of the trip to Wyoming where we stopped for late night snacks at a local gun and liquor shop. Visit unusual rest areas, many have built in features that will leave lasting memories. Eat weird things that you may not have tried before.
Make sure that everyone is fully committed to the vacation and have a great time.
