Conversations about education usually focus on public schools, but Eastern Oregon has its share of private schools as well, with about a dozen in northeast corner of the state.
When asked about the differences between public and private schools, educators on both sides say one of the biggest benefits to private schools is a smaller class size. Private schools in Eastern Oregon have an average student-to-teacher ratio of 14:1, compared to 19:1 for public schools. Stephanie Evans, school administrator at Hermiston Christian Center & School, says smaller class sizes allow them to give more individual attention.
“We’re really able to look at different learning styles,” she says. “Those that are able to advance along can and those that struggle don’t have to go at the same speed as everyone else.
“It’s just a quieter, smaller school base that gives kids a little different atmosphere for learning and some families and kids really like that,” Evans notes. “When you have a school of less than 100, the atmosphere and the tone is just a little different.”
At Harris Junior Academy in Pendleton, head teacher Shannon Whidden says classes are multi-grade, which allows teachers to tailor a student’s learning level with other students. For example, one third-grader does fourth-grade Language Arts while a fourth-grade student participates in the fifth-grade math class.
“The benefits to private education are innumerable. Small class size, individualized education, and hands-on activities and classes,” says Whidden, listing a range of programs from metalworking and small engine repair to a year-round agricultural program with a flock of chickens and turkeys. Students in the shop class built the chicken coop, and now students rotate poultry duties of egg collection, feeding, and coop cleaning.
“In the spring, we have a barn for bottle baby goats,” she adds. “We are just beginning our ski program where we take students in grades 3 to 8 on four ski days to Bluewood and Anthony Lakes. We take school-wide field trips or participate in community service outings on a monthly basis.”
Having private schools allows flexibility in curriculum and testing standards to match programs to student interests and availability, and each educator describes curriculum as one of the biggest differences in private education.
“Because we’re not funded by the state, we’re able to choose our own curriculum,” Evans says. “We use a mastery program, so our curriculum builds on the idea that they’re mastering what they’re doing and then moving on. Getting a D is not an option here – neither is getting a C.”
The curriculum at Hermiston Christian School is also a Christian-based program with biblical foundations. Both Evans and Whidden mentioned incorporating Christian values into the school day.
All six private schools in Umatilla County are affiliated with a Christian church, and churches often subsidize school operations; however, the schools charge tuition in order to operate, a downside for some families.
“One of the biggest challenges of private education is finances and fundraising,” Whidden said. “Our school is subsidized by three local churches and our education conference, but parents still pay tuition.”
She said the school does have financial assistance available, active groups that fundraise for special projects and many generous donors. Hermiston Christian School operates in a similar fashion, and Evans said cost is one of the greatest barriers for parents considering private education.
For anyone interested in learning more, the schools offer tours, and both Evans and Whidden said people are welcome to ask questions and learn more.
“We’d like people to know that Harris Junior Academy is open to any student in our community who would like to experience a private, Christian education,” Whidden said. “We are happy to provide school tours, an introduction to our teachers, and answer any questions you may have.”
Harris Junior Academy can be reached at 541-276-0615; for more on Hermiston Christian Center & School, call 541-567-3480.
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
