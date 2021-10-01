Has your child ever brought home an art project that you couldn’t identify? Or maybe you knew what it was, but it didn’t look the way you thought that it should? I promise it is okay. And here is why.
Chances are you remember completing “product art” when you were in school. Your teacher provided specific components and a step-by-step set of instructions on how to complete your craft. You took home a craft project that looked just like all the others that your classmates made … and what did you learn? You were told that there was only one way to complete your project and that it needed to look a specific way. With all the focus on the final product, you may have experienced frustration when your project did not look like the example. Do you remember how it felt when the teacher told you something wasn’t right and then “fixed” it for you?
When we focus on the product outcome, children often feel stressed to make their project look just like the sample. There is a starting point and a finish line. The creativity is not from the child, but often from a Pinterest post that the teacher has read. It isn’t that teachers are wrong for providing a plan and an example, but let me explain why I think a purple giraffe with three legs may be a more developmentally appropriate experience.
Imagine how different the art encounter would have felt if the teacher focused on the process. What if the teacher provided you with access to a multitude of media to experiment with (for example, clay, finger paints, beads, glitter, glue, markers, paper, stamps, stickers, and yarn) and then gave you the freedom to make your own choices? Suddenly you have a world of opportunity in front of you. The teacher has empowered you to be the master of your universe. Creativity and originality are now under your control! This is the time to put on your superhero cape and design something refrigerator-worthy! Can you feel that empowerment? That feeling is the goal and it is why the purple giraffes and pink dogs are okay.
Not every project your child creates will earn that place of honor, front and center, on the fridge. And guess what? That is okay too! My son brought home some beautiful art that made me smile every time I looked at it. But he also brought home some finger painting and watercolor pictures that had turned into one big brown blob of mixed colors. Those blob pictures I would take photos of and put into my son’s digital memory folder. Along with the picture, I would include a few words about the art piece.
I loved it when I could see the light in his eyes as he described how he “designed” his piece of art. To me, it was a brown blob. To him, it was this awesome finger-painting experiment. I can check the notes and see that he made it on an easel outside, it started out yellow and he added all the other colors to create his finished piece. He was allowed to explore and experience on his own without the fear of being told he was doing it wrong. This wasn’t just a blob of paint. It was my child being curious and learning through the process. This wasn’t like the projects I set up at home and all he wanted was to be done and move on. I could see how proud he was of his blob art, and I can still hear the excitement in his voice as he told me all about it, “It was so cool, Mom!” I’m sure the tie-dye project that I wanted him to complete would have looked awesome, but he never had enough interest to finish it.
So next time your child brings home a pink dog or a giraffe with two necks, take the time to ask them about it. Instead of looking at it as being “wrong,” use the opportunity to focus on the experience. I promise your child will learn that dogs aren’t pink and giraffes only have one neck. But with a little encouragement they will also learn that it is okay to take chances and be innovative. Embrace the value of seeing your child expressing themselves in their own way.
At the end of the day, I will always choose to feature my child’s authentic work on the fridge (aka the giraffe with only three legs). My child is one of a kind and I am proud that his artwork is, too!
