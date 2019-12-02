Did you know? The average household will go through four rolls of wrapping paper and throw away seven batteries over the Christmas season. A roll-and-a-half of sticky tape will be used per household, and three-and-a-half black bags full of packaging will be thrown out. That’s not all. According to Hallmark, Americans spend about $3.2 billion a year on wrapping paper, and 82 percent of us buy some new decorations every year. That’s a lot of paper and a lot of money.
Over the years, I’ve developed and incorporated some great money savings hacks to help my checking account stay merry and bright and keep the Christmas morning trash heap to a minimum. I haven’t bought Christmas wrapping paper in years. A few years back, I started purchasing holiday fabric (on sale right after Christmas, of course) and began wrapping presents in cloth. It’s so pretty! If you know how to sew, it’s really easy and you can make a bunch of bags in just one day. If you don’t know how to sew, it’s still really easy and you can still make a bunch of bags in just one day.
Start by purchasing your fabric. Try to stay in the same color scheme. You can do bright colors, muted colors, etc. Get some ‘by the spool’ ribbon in contrasting colors. Just try to pick a color from the pattern in the fabric that isn’t the most featured color. So, if the pattern is red plaid with thin white lines, use white for the ribbon. Solids are less expensive, as low as $1.99 per yard, so you might choose solids as your base, and then add some patterned material each year. The patterned material will usually be under $5. I would start with a few yards, depending on the sizes of the gifts you are giving. The first couple of years, you might spend slightly more than you would on paper, but you’ll have those fabric bags forever.
Lay the gift down on the fabric so you can see how big you’ll need to make the bag. Be sure to leave the opening side longer because you’ll be gathering that part together with ribbon. Put right sides together and sew, leaving the top open. Insert the gift and tie the open end shut with some contrasting ribbon. If you don’t sew or don’t have a sewing machine, no need to panic. Cut the pieces of fabric the same way, so that it covers all sides of the item. Then use a little bit more ribbon and wrap the ribbon around the gift both ways so that it holds the open sides tougher. If you aren’t going to sew them, be sure to cut the fabric with pinking shears (they make a zigzag cut) or go along the edge with some Fray Check (available in the fabric department). That will stop the edges from unravelling.
Reusing the bags is a snap. Next year, lay them all out and round up your gifts. Start with the largest gifts going in the largest bags, and work your way down from there.
You can use that same ribbon and leftover fabric to decorate your mantle, doorways, or hallway openings. Cut out good sized triangles of coordinating fabrics. Lay them out on a piece of twine or ribbon, measuring so that you have enough to go the distance, with a little extra on each end. Sew or glue the pieces together on the front and back of the ribbon or twine. Loop the ends with knots and use Command strips to hang them with zero damage to your walls.
Still have leftover fabric? Cut it into strips of about seven to eight inches long, and one to two inches wide. Tie bows on the ends of your Christmas tree for a bright, color coordinated look. You can also make a fun garland by taking shorter pieces of the material, about four to five inches long, and tying them in knots around twine or ribbon.
You can use the fabric bags for gifts that go outside of your family as well. The bag becomes part of the gift. Happy wrapping!
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
