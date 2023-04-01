174944354

Our brains have evolved to keep us alive and they are good at noticing threats to our safety and helping us focus our attention on ways to avoid potential harm.

Experts say we overreact to the negative and underreact to the positive, which is known as a “negativity bias.” This bias can impact our relationship with our children, making us more focused on ways they are falling short, rather than noticing the good they do. Their numerous successes can be overshadowed by a few mistakes that consume our attention.

Melina Enkey is a mother of four in Umatilla, with a Masters in Early Childhood Education and Early Childhood Special Ed.

