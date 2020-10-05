If 2020 has taught me anything it is to think outside the box. We had organized a baby shower for our daughter, fully planning to have 50+ guests at a venue with catered food and decorations. Enter COVID-19. When the county went to Level 1 we were hopeful for an indoor event with fewer attendees or an outdoor event with the original head count. We intended to have masks reflecting the theme of the shower, Adventure Awaits, for each guest to wear while at the event. That part was not to be.
Having purchased tableware, decorations, serving utensils, and placed a deposit on a custom cake, there was no turning back. We considered having guests park in the lot across the street and remain in their cars while cake was passed out and games played adhering to social distancing guidelines. Another option was an online party using Zoom or another meeting platform. However, that meant that the cake, etc. would be unused. Ultimately, we decided to hold a hybrid drive-by/online baby shower.
Executing this event took some work. We had games prepared, prizes for the winners, and gifts for those attending. We purchased gift bags matching the decorations and dropped in the game boards, instructions, napkins, plastic utensils, cups, straws, and gifts. We invited people to drive by between 3 and 5 p.m. to wish the expectant mother well, pick up a gift bag and pre-cut pieces of cake we had wrapped. A canopy was erected in the driveway and decorated for the event, with an ice chest of cold drinks for the guests. As visitors drove by, they were presented with the gift bag, one slice of cake per person, and a cold beverage from masked helpers and expectant mom.
At 5:30 guests joined the mom-to-be on Facebook Live to play the games and open baby gifts. One game was “The Price is Right” where guests guessed the price of items displayed during chat. After guesses were submitted the correct price was revealed and prizes were picked up or delivered to the winners. The drive-by shower was deemed a great success; it was fun getting together even if it was online.
This idea for a drive-by shower lends itself well to many different types of celebrations that have been restricted by the pandemic. After our event I read about a parent who created a drive-by birthday party for their child. Pendleton Police drove by to wish the child a happy birthday. For a child’s birthday party, gift bags for guests could include coloring pages, a small box of crayons, party hat, candy, etc. Cake could be cut ahead, placed on party plates, and covered with plastic wrap. Children could “get together” on Zoom, Facebook Live, or another platform to open gifts and play guessing games. Although not the perfect solution it still allows for some interactivity between the children – they get to see one another, in person, from a distance, via the drive-by.
Another idea for a child’s birthday would be to have a costume party, then drive by showing off their costumes. Those who could not attend by car could show off their costumes online. Each guest goodie bag might include supplies for a craft to be made together during an online gathering. These should be age appropriate and for younger children adult supervised. Have the Happy Birthday sing-along online, and perhaps have a small cake or slice of cake with a lit candle for the birthday child to blow out once the song is done.
Creativity is the key to overcoming the constraints imposed by health safety restrictions. We can find ways to remain safe, yet be joined in celebration. It is important for children to have some normalcy during this difficult time; even if socializing in person is not allowed, socializing online can be fun and and joyous. Birthdays are especially important to children; a little planning ahead can result in a wonderful party.
The biggest advantage I found with the drive-by celebration: clean up was a breeze! Much less mess after the party – and anyone who has hosted a similar event understands what a bonus that is!
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two adult daughters.
