If you’re anything like me, the idea of eating a school lunch gives you flashbacks to a hair-netted lunch lady slapping a giant scoop of some watery mystery meat on a school lunch tray. Fear not — times have changed … for the better!
Suzanne Howard, director of Nutrition Services for the Pendleton School District, is excited about today’s modern lunch program. All menus (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) are created by a certified dietician and then gently tweaked to meet the demands of our local students. There are strict guidelines regarding calories, grains, salt, sugars, fat, and meat. It’s very regulated, with specific rules for elementary, middle, and high school.
In addition, the food is all purchased from Cisco and Duck. Duck is the company from which the district gets fresh, locally sourced produce and other food items for the students. These companies abide by standards for school nutrition, which are much more stringent than others.
So, when you see nachos or pizza on the menu for the day, don’t be dismayed. It’s not the junk food you might pick up at the corner store. They are made from whole grain, with reduced sodium and fats, and in general, are a lot healthier. Even the chocolate milk is better than what you might find at the store. In addition, the meal choices and product enhancements expand in the upper grades, as students grow more discerning taste buds and are willing to try a larger variety of foods.
Do you have a child with a food allergy or one who is gluten-free or vegetarian? Food services has you covered! When you register your child for school, be sure to fill out the appropriate forms regarding nutrition and school lunches. All dietary restrictions are flagged and recorded in the students’ files. When that student comes through the lunch line and runs their card, that information immediately pops up and the employee checks the tray for any issues.
Lists are kept in the kitchens of the school cafeterias with all students that have dietary needs and issues. The special staff members get to know the kids very well, building relationships with them that allow many sets of eyes working together to keep them safe. If at any time you are concerned, contact the school immediately or go straight to the source by calling Nutrition Services at 541-966-3267. They are always happy to help.
In fact, they want to hear from families. What do you want to see on the lunch menu? What are your child’s favorites (cheesy breadsticks with marinara, anyone)? Have you taken the opportunity to eat with your child at school? Be sure to go through the school site itself to schedule, but the more you see what’s happening in the cafeteria, the more comfortable you’ll be with your child eating there. I promise you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
As most of you know, breakfasts and lunches (and dinners) were offered to every student throughout the last school year. Waivers allowed continuation of meal service during distance learning, to ensure that our students didn’t suffer if they normally ate a school lunch, etc. Some of those waivers have ended, but the Seamless Summer Option program has been extended in Oregon until June 30, 2022. What does that mean for parents and students? Once again, every child can be provided with a school breakfast and lunch at no charge to the family. Families who sign up for the after-school program (through Pendleton Parks and Rec) will also be provided a dinner.
Imagine a world where hot lunch is something tasty that you might look forward to eating. Then open your eyes … it’s here!
———
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
