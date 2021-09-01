Flag football kicks off for elementary kids
HERMISTON — This month, Hermiston Parks & Rec is starting up Youth Flag Football Leagues. Children from K through 6th grade can learn the sport, with a 45-minute practice, followed by a 45-minute game. K-4th grades meet Saturdays, starting Sept. 18, at Sandstone Middle School. 5th-6th grades meet Thursday nights at Theater Sports Park, starting Sept. 16. Cost $25 per player; bring a mouthguard and Hermiston Youth jersey. Call 541-667-5018 for age-specific meeting times. For online registration, visit www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec/page/youth-sports.
Til Taylor Park reopens with a splash!
PENDLETON — Pendleton Park and Rec is excited to announce the long-awaited Til Taylor Splash Pad and Playground have opened to the public. The Splash Pad has an automatic timer which is set for operation between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. While construction continues along Southeast 7th Street, entrance to the activity area will be from Southeast 8th Street only. For safety, please supervise your children and respect the fenced off area. Enjoy these last warm fall days with some water play!
After School Program back in action
PENDLETON — This year’s After School Program is now underway, for families who want a fun, engaging, experience for their kids from the time school ends until 6 p.m. The program focuses on structured after-school care with educational activities, play time, and a snack. Children experience growth and guidance in a safe and nurturing environment. The program is offered at McKay, Washington, Sherwood elementary schools, Monday through Friday, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. The cost is $40 to $50 per week, per child, with scholarship assistance for families who qualify. Masks are now required for ASP students and staff due to the Oregon state mandate. Register online, under Youth Programs, at pendletonparksandrec.com.
Pendleton Round-Up Schedule
PENDLETON — Round-Up is back in full form this year! Oregon currently requires masks for spectators at outdoor events, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here are all the family-friendly events:
Saturday, Sept. 11
10 a.m. - Dress-Up Parade through downtown to Round-Up Grounds
7 p.m. - Kick-Off Concert, Happy Canyon Arena (gates open at 5:30)
Monday, Sept. 13
11:30 a.m. - Slack - Team roping
3:30 p.m. - Slack - Barrel racing
8 p.m. - Xtreme Bulls Finale, Happy Canyon Arena
Tuesday, Sept. 14
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Slack
8 p.m. - Xtreme Bulls Finale, Happy Canyon Arena
Wednesday, Sept. 15
1:15 p.m. - Round-Up begins
5:30 p.m. - Barbecue, Round-Up Arena
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
Thursday, Sept. 16
Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day
10 a.m. - Junior American Indian Beauty Pageant, Roy Raley Park
10:30 a.m. - Children’s Rodeo, Round-Up Arena, free to rodeo ticket holders
1:15 p.m. - Round-Up begins
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
Friday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. - American Indian Beauty Contest, Main Street
10 a.m. - Westward Ho! Parade
1:15 p.m. - Round-Up begins
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
Saturday, Sept. 18
Wrangler National Patriot Day
9 a.m. - Tribal Ceremonial Dancing, rodeo arena
1:15 p.m. - Round-Up Finals
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
For information and tickets to all Round-Up and Happy Canyon events, visit www.pendletonroundup.com/events.
