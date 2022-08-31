PENDLETON — Most writers rely on their sense of sight to describe a scene, but we have five other senses. Joy Holmes will introduce teen writers to the art of sensory language, a powerful tool to help authors create more detailed imagery. The four-session course meets Sept. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Free for teens, but registration required: call 541-278-9201.
Pendleton Pool goes to the dogs
PENDLETON — At the end of each season, the Pendleton Aquatic Center flushes the chlorine from their pool and invites some furry friends to dive in. Bring your family pooch to Doggie Dip Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. For $4 per dog, pet owners can enjoy this popular event with their fuzzy family members, before the Aquatic Center closes for the season. To learn more, call 541-276-8100.
Youngsters offered two take-home art kits
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library has two Take ‘n’ Make days lined up this month for youngsters up to 12. On Friday, Sept. 9, a STEM-themed kit will give children a chance to discover the beauty of geometry, light and reflections by crafting their own kaleidoscope. The usual Kids Take ‘n’ Make on Monday, Sept. 12 will have them crafting fall tree art with tinfoil printed leaves. Stop by the library on either day, starting at 10 a.m. and pick up a free kit with instructions and supplies, first-come, first-served. To check availability beforehand, call 541-567-2882.
Good health is a family thing
HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System is sponsoring their annual Family Health & Fitness Day on Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. This free event will include a Teddy Bear clinic, helmet fittings, tai chi demonstrations, a car seat clinic, community health resources, door prizes and snacks. Bring your kids (and their stuffed animals) for some help staying healthy. For details call 541-667-3400.
Pendleton Round-Up Schedule 2022
PENDLETON — This year, country star Kip Moore will perform at the Kick-Off Concert, with lots more family-friendly events throughout the week:
Saturday, Sept. 10
10 a.m. - Dress-Up Parade through downtown to Round-Up Grounds
7 p.m. - Kick-Off Concert, Happy Canyon Arena (gates open at 5:30)
Monday, Sept. 12
9:30 a.m. - Slack - Breakaway roping
11:30 a.m. - Slack - Team roping
3:30 p.m. - Slack - Barrel racing
8 p.m. - Xtreme Bulls Finale, Happy Canyon Arena
Tuesday, Sept. 13
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Slack
8 p.m. - Xtreme Bulls Finale, Happy Canyon Arena
Wednesday, Sept. 14
1:15 p.m. - Round-Up begins
5:30 p.m. - Barbecue, Round-Up Arena
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
Thursday, Sept. 15
Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day
10 a.m. - Junior American Indian Beauty Pageant, Roy Raley Park
