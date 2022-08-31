146770252

Free sensory writing class for teens

PENDLETON — Most writers rely on their sense of sight to describe a scene, but we have five other senses. Joy Holmes will introduce teen writers to the art of sensory language, a powerful tool to help authors create more detailed imagery. The four-session course meets Sept. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Free for teens, but registration required: call 541-278-9201.

