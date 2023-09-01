ECHO — Echo is hosting its First Annual Fall Market & Sunflower Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30, at 300 N. Dupont Street. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, families can take in the sunflower field, enjoy the corn maze, try out the zip line, check out the vendor tables, and sip a warm cup of cocoa. More mazes will be opening in October. The $10 admission includes corn maze, pumpkin patch and all activities. Purchase tickets online at echocornmaze.square.site or call 509-528-5808 for more information.
Farmers markets are winding down
COUNTYWIDE — September and October are the last months for farmers markets around the county. Umatilla Saturday Market at Village Square Park hosts its final event on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Milton-Freewater’s market in Orchard Park runs Wednesdays 4 to 7 p.m. and closes after Sept. 27. Pendleton Farmers Market, held Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. on Main Street, closes their season mid-October. Maxwell Market, at 255 S. First Place in Hermiston, sets up on Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m., closing in early October. The Echo and Stanfield Market is held in Stanfield’s Bard Park the third Saturday of each month, 4 to 7 p.m., with the last market on Oct. 21. Be sure to pick up some farm fresh fruits and veggies while they are still available.
Good Shepherd hosts day of family fitness
HERMISTON — Again this year, Good Shepherd Health Care System will sponsor their annual Family Health & Fitness Day, along with a 5K Fun Run. The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. Bring the kids for the teddy bear clinic, free flu shots, dental and vision exams, car seat checks, prize, giveaways, demonstrations and more. The event starts at 9 a.m. with the Fun Run kicking off at 8 a.m. For more details call at 541-667-3509.
Save the date for Monster Mash Circus
HERMISTON — Circus Wonderland is bringing the bigtop to Hermiston for two days, on Oct. 4 and 5 at the Hermiston Armory, 900 S.E. Columbia Dr. The twist this year will be creepy costumes, painted faces and spooky vibes for Halloween chills and thrills. Come see the acrobats, clowns, speed jugglers, magic, hula hoops, transformers and more at the Circus Monster Mash. Shows run Wednesday and Thursday, at both 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 child; use the discount code “SPOOKY” for a free kids ticket with a paying adult. For tickets and updates, visit www.circusmonstermash.com.
After school program kicks off
PENDLETON — With the new school year in gear, Parks & Rec has launched their After School Program (ASP) for first through fifth grade students in the Pendleton School District. ASP is offered each school day during the week, and children are bussed from elementary schools to the Rec Center. Pick-up time is 5:30 p.m. Activities include snack time, help with homework, STEAM activities and gym time. Cost is $15 per day or $60 per week. To register online, visit pendletonparksandrec.com and check the Youth Programs under Recreation.
Pendleton Round-Up Schedule 2023
PENDLETON — This year, you can see country stars Craig Morgan and Clint Black at the Kick-Off Concert, with many other events throughout the week:
Saturday, Sept. 9
10 a.m. - Dress-Up Parade through downtown to Round-Up Grounds
7 p.m. - Kick-Off Concert, Happy Canyon Arena (gates open at 5:30)
Monday, Sept. 11
9:30 a.m. - Slack - Breakaway roping
11:30 a.m. - Slack - Team roping
3:30 p.m. - Slack - Barrel racing
8 p.m. - Xtreme Bulls Finale, Happy Canyon Arena
Tuesday, Sept. 12
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Slack
8 p.m. - Xtreme Bulls Finale, Happy Canyon Arena
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Farmers Ending Hunger Day
1:15 p.m. - Round-Up begins
7:45 p.m. - Happy Canyon Night Show
Thursday, Sept. 14
Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day
10 a.m. - Junior American Indian Beauty Pageant, Roy Raley Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.