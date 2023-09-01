1132119589

Come see the sunflowers in Echo

ECHO — Echo is hosting its First Annual Fall Market & Sunflower Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30, at 300 N. Dupont Street. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, families can take in the sunflower field, enjoy the corn maze, try out the zip line, check out the vendor tables, and sip a warm cup of cocoa. More mazes will be opening in October. The $10 admission includes corn maze, pumpkin patch and all activities. Purchase tickets online at echocornmaze.square.site or call 509-528-5808 for more information.

For information and tickets to all Round-Up and Happy Canyon events, visit www.pendletonroundup.com.

