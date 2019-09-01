MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
MONDAY ART STUDIO, 4 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kids from 0 to 12 can delve into the PCA art materials and try out art forms including painting, collage, and drawing. Creative exploration is encouragesd. Free; children 8 and under need parent present. (541-278-9201). Mondays, Sept. 16 through Dec. 16.
VEGGIE SWAP, 6:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Have your zucchinis taken over the garden? Bring in your extra fruits and veggies for some ideas on how to use them, or exchange them with other gardeners. Free. (541-966-0380). Monday, Sept. 30.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
TEEN GUITAR, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Sign up now to learn basic guitar skills, taught by David Orr. Classes will cover strumming techniques, major and minor chords, and more. Some loaner guitars available. Six sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Oct.1 through Nov. 6.
CONTINUED NEEDLE FELTING, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Sign up now for more classes in the art of fusing fibers into forms. Using a special needle, you can make felt ornaments, gnomes, mushrooms, and whatever else you can imagine. Four sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Oct.1 through Oct. 23.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
DIY: BARBED WIRE LEATHER NECKLACE, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Teens and adults can learn to tie a barbed wire and leather necklace with a book charm attached. Registration required. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Sept. 24.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
PCA TEEN CHOIR, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Vocalist Denise Owen leads this new course covering the basics of singing with a group. Great for newcomers just learning to sing! Five sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Oct. 30.
RIP CITY FAIR, 4 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Hwy 395. Come meet members of the Portland Trail Blazers at this free community events to kick off the Blazers season opening. Activities for all ages. (541-667-5018.) Wednesday, Sept. 11.
ALTOID TIN PLAYSETS, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids from 8 to 12 will have fun turning an Altoid tin into something special. Supplies provided for free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Sept. 25.
DOGGIE DIP DAY, 5 to 7 p.m., Pendleton Aquatic Center. At the end of the season, when all the chlorine is out of the pools, families are invited to bring their pooches to splash and play in the water. Cost for this popular event is $3 per dog. (541-276-8100). Wednesday, Sept. 4.
KIDS CLUB, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Parents get a night off and kids, age 5 to 12, get games, crafts, snacks, music, and activities. Free; transportation available. (541-561-5573).
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
SENSORY SPACE, 11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Children up to age 7 can develop their senses through space-inspired sensory activities. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Aug. 8.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
MOPS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Mothers of Pre-Schoolers welcome moms of toddlers for support and interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
MOM’S NIGHT OUT, 6 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave. Pendleton MOPS sponsors this event to give mothers of preschoolers some “me” time. Free. (541-969-4696). Thursday, Sept. 19.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2203 S.W. Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
OCEAN SENSORY STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Little ones get to touch, squish, and make a mess at this ocean-themed story time. Free. (541-966-0380). Friday, Sept. 20.
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
SATURDAYS
FAMILY HEALTH & FITNESS DAY, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hermiston High School, 600 S First Street. Good Shepherd Health Care System is sponsoring this free wellness-focused event open to all ages. Drop in with the whole family for free health screenings, a teddy bear clinic, cooking classes and more. (541-567-8321). Saturday, Sept. 28.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
SHARK PARTY, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Sing along with Baby Shark, enjoy shark tales, and make an ocean themed craft. Free; no registration required. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Sept. 21.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS JACKPOT PLAY DAY, 1 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. Play days include several events such as barrels, poles, and others depending on weather. Spectators welcome. (541-561-0695). Sunday, Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.