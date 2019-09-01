Free lifeguard classes offered
HERMISTON — If you’re interested in being a lifeguard next summer, you’ll need to be certified in order to apply. Hermiston Family Aquatic Center offers free Lifeguard Certification Courses designed to provide the skills and knowledge to prepare for a variety of scenarios at poolside. Learn quick response times and ways to prevent drownings and injuries. The certification, which includes First Aid, CPR, and AED training, is valid for two years upon completion and is accepted nationwide. Three-day sessions are offered on Sept. 13-15 or Oct. 11-13. For details or to register, visit bit.ly/HFACguard2019 or call 541-667-5018.
Buy some books and support the library
PENDLETON — Got books? Here’s your chance to get more! The annual Pendleton Friends of the Library Book Sale runs Friday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. On Saturday, the sale starts again at 10 a.m. and from 3-5 p.m. all remaining books are up for grabs in the $1 a bag sale. You’ll find books of all genres and styles, videos, audio books, and more. All proceeds support the programs and acquisitions of the Pendleton Public Library. For details, call 541-215-9916.
Pendleton opens three new playgrounds
PENDLETON — After three years of work, Pendleton Parks & Rec opened three playgrounds in Aldrich, May, and Sherwood Parks this August. The project provides modern, safe, and exciting new play equipment at the three parks with numerous upgrades, such as ADA accessible walkways, added to the playgrounds. May Park received a briquette grill, picnic tables, as well as a concrete pad and walkway. Aldrich Park’s new playground is the first of its kind for the park, upgrading the small existing play structure. Residents are encouraged to take a look and try out the new facilities. For more information, contact PP&R at 541-276-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.