Kayak in the moonlight off Hat Rock
HERMISTON — Paddle the Columbia River at Hat Rock State Park during this special full moon event sponsored by Hermiston Parks & Rec. On Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. bring your kayak and headlamp for a river paddle, followed by a bonfire. Cost is $25 for Hermiston residents/$30 non-residents. For ages 14 and up (under 18 must come with an adult). To sign up, call 541-667-5018.
Wizard School redux
PENDLETON — The library has rescheduled last month’s event in the new Harry Potter Reading Room: How to Go to Wizard School, for kids 8 to 12, on Thursday, Sept. 24 at both 4 and 4:45 p.m. Students get sorted into their own Hogwarts house and take classes in “Potions” and “Care of Magical Creatures.” Event is free but registration is required for one of the two sessions. Caregivers must remain in the building for students under 10. To sign up, call 541-966-0380.
For teens this month, the library is offering Disney Karaoke on Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at 3:30 in the National Parks Room. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 541-966-0380 for details.
Youth leagues gear up
HERMISTON — HP&R coed youth leagues in volleyball and flag football start up on Saturdays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 24. Each meet includes 45 minutes of practice, then a 45-min. game. Volleyball groups meet at Hermiston school gyms to be determined. Flag football, for 1st-4th graders, meets at Theater Sports Park. Cost: Jerseys - $20; classes: $45 for Hermiston resident, $54 for non-residents. Schedules will be posted online at bit.ly/hermistonrec_sports. To register, call 541-667-5018.
PPP offers online parenting classes
COUNTY-WIDE — The Positive Parenting Program has shifted its free parenting classes to an online model. Local parents can build their skills through a series of modules, presented in English or Spanish. Separate courses cover ages 0-12 and 10-15, with topics addressing how to handle misbehavior and disobedience, building relationships, and teaching good decision-making. To learn more visit www.triplep-parenting.com/umatillacounty or call Chelsea Maranville at 541-969-4061.
Corn Maze opening soon
ECHO — Echo Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens Friday, Oct. 2! Come enjoy some safely distanced fun wandering through the large maze, mini-maze, tunnel maze, or straw bale maze for the little ones. Pick out your pumpkin, zoom on the zip line, and enjoy a warm cup of cocoa. This family farm is at 100 N. Dupont Street. Regular admission is $10, and all-day pass (allowing reentry) is $12. Kids under 2 are free. Five Dollar Fridays during the month offer discounted entry from 2 to 6 p.m. for $5. More info can be found online at echocornmaze.com or by calling 509-528-5808.
Distance learning day camp announced
PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks & Rec has announced a Fall Day Camp aimed at K-6 students who are distance learning with PSD. Running weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p..m. at the Rec Center, the camp aims to help kids with online schooling through structured activities. Cost is $120 per week, some scholarships available. To register, call 541-276-8100 or visit pendletonparksandrec.com.
Drive in for a family movie night
MILTON-FREEWATER — M-F Drive-In on 84322 Hwy. 11 is hosting a fundraiser for the YWCA on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30). Come enjoy popcorn and a screening of “A League of Their Own.” Admission is by donation; limit 150 cars. The drive-in is open weekend nights the rest of September; admission is $7 adults, $2 for kids 11 and under. Features this month include “New Mutants” and “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”
