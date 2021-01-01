Kids need a little help to understand and respect a parent’s work space
Are you or anyone you know working from home? What a challenge! And even more so when kids are part of the mix. Here are some tips that might help ease the struggle.
Clarify expectations
Working from home is fraught with distractions. I was on a call with the customer service department of a company recently and the employee started out the conversation with an apology. He said he was working from home and had a dog and child to contend with in the background. I appreciated that he was upfront with me and we were able to commiserate about how hard it was. Do the same for your coworkers. During phone calls or Zoom meetings, let them know ahead of time if there is a possibility of an interruption and explain that you’ll do your best to minimize the intrusion.
Know your technology
A little muting can go a long way. If you are not the speaker on a video call, it’s polite to mute yourself anyway. Turn your computer so that the space behind you is static. That is, facing a wall or something that won’t have a changing landscape. If your desk faces the wall, you might have things going on behind you that others can see … people walking by, a flickering TV, etc. On that same note, please do not eat on camera! If you have to eat, turn the camera off. No one wants to see you chew!
Make a plan with your kids
Regardless of the ages of your children, they will generally have no respect for your need to focus on work. Make a plan. If the door is shut, you’re on a call. If your headphones are on, don’t ask questions. Hang an open/closed sign for all to see. In order for this to work, you may have to do some pre-work with your littles. Make sure they have everything they need within reach (crayons, extra pencils, workbooks, etc.). This can stop most issues before they start. If they are old enough, teach them to fill their own water bottles and keep their own desk area organized.
Maintain routine
This one’s a biggie. I cannot stress this enough. Your elementary-aged children (and maybe even middle-schoolers) need a routine. At a recent well child check, our pediatrician told me to limit my kids’ screen time and not let them have computers in their rooms. I almost laughed in his face. His kids are all grown, God bless him. But he does have a point, although I hate to admit it.
Without a set routine, my kids gravitate towards technology. Having a schedule allows me to stop the begging/cajoling/yelling to get off of their devices. I use half-hour increments that start after school is over. They include break time (play in room quietly), quiet reading, play outside (unless it’s pouring rain), snack time, chore time, and craft time. Craft time can be anything from coloring or Play-Doh to something more organized like painting. I even include times for TV. The beauty of the schedule is that it frees you up to get work done. When they know what to do and how to do it, they don’t have to come to you with the dreaded “I’m bored …”
Get help
Often times parents have the mindset that they don’t or shouldn’t need help. Be brave enough to admit when you do. If you have non-working family member nearby, you’ve probably already started doing this. Since teens are also on different school schedules, you might be able to get one to come help you for a block of time in the afternoon. Grandparents can also be a big help.
Grace
Now is the time to give yourself and everyone around you some grace. Lots of it. You will most likely not be as productive at home as you are at work (props to you if you are). Your children may not be as focused at home as they would be at school (props to them if they are). You will be tired. They will be cranky. This is hard.
It’s important to give yourself a break, figuratively and literally. Pretend you are on a call and just listen to Spotify. Hide in your bathroom for some internet scrolling. Take the dog for a walk. Go sit in your car with a coffee and a friend … but not in your driveway because they will find you.
My mom keeps telling me that this, too, shall pass. It may pass like a kidney stone, but it will pass.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
