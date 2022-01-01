It’s January, the month of new beginnings at the start of a new year! On the flipside, it can be a tough month, as the days continue to be short, dark, and cold. Cabin fever may start to set in and children may fall out of routines, with less structure during the holiday season. So, how do we jump back in, set goals and routines, while having fun with our family?
January is a great time to pause and think about what you accomplished last year and in what ways your children grew. Did you get a new job, complete a degree, or stick to a new routine that helped you reach your wellness goals? How about your children? Did they learn to walk, talk, write their name, or reach another milestone? Take time to celebrate those moments! Who doesn’t love a good movie night and popcorn!
It’s also a good time to identify and jettison things that are not working well for you and your children. Just like that song from Frozen – “Let it go, let it go.” This will create more space for you and your children to fit in the good stuff!
So, how can parents start off January right with your children and prepare for the new year?
Stress reduction and routines
Parents: To be present with your children, take care of yourself. As a parent, you can reduce stress and build routines into your day that support caring for you! After all, we can’t pour from an empty cup. Maybe you start a new morning routine by getting up 20 minutes early and doing two things you enjoy or take 30 minutes after your children are asleep to read or watch your favorite show. You might also create a daily schedule (include in time for self-care), use a calendar, delegate or simplify where you can, get plenty of sleep, do daily movement/stretching, try journaling, and/or set goals for 2022.
Children: Routines are a great way to reduce stress and anxiety by helping children know what to expect during their days. They can also help them transition from one activity or environment to another more easily. There are many ways to build routines and set children up to have a successful day. You can download a great article on visual supports to help set routines at bit.ly/Routines4kids.
Health, wellness and nutrition
Parents: You don’t have to work out at the gym for two hours a day to be healthy and well. Just 20 minutes a day of movement and nutrient dense meals can help keep your body moving and grooving. Too cold out to take a walk? Turn up the music and dance with your children while dinner is cooking. There are lots of healthy meal ideas online at www.foodhero.org and an info sheet on movement bit.ly/MovementInfo.
Children: Kids naturally want to get their bodies moving, in fact, movement can reduce troublesome behaviors by giving them time to get their wiggles out! It’s okay to bundle up and go outside even if it’s cold, it may help boost their immune system! On days when the weather is too bad, kids can still do a lot of movement indoors. Have them build a fort, have an invisible snowball fight, dance to music (try the Tooty Ta dance on YouTube!), have an indoor/outdoor scavenger hunt, do yoga (search for Imagination Yoga while you’re on YouTube), or any other activities that involve movement.
Learning and play
Parents: Learning and play go hand-in-hand – even for adults. Winter might make us feel trapped inside, but there’s so much to do indoors; start a new hobby or learn a new skill. Move beyond stick figures by joining a paint-a-long YouTube tutorial. Boom, you are now an artist! Have some fun in the community by joining a group, or learn a new winter sport like snow shoeing, ice skating, or Nordic skiing.
Children: January is a fabulous month for children to make the most of time inside. They can construct forts, create with playdough, experiment with cooking, or learn new skills like writing their name, counting, and more. Need a few more ideas? Create with cardboard, build a marble racetrack, or go to Pinterest and grab an art/craft project using only household items. You can incorporate literacy, language, math, and other STEAM skills into any of those activities.
Ring in the new year with these ideas and enjoy activities that both parents and children benefit from. Happy 2022!
