A little thing like a pandemic shouldn’t ruin Valentine’s Day for your children.
The “new normal” is still sticking around for Valentine’s Day 2021, but that doesn’t mean your family can’t celebrate.
At school, Valentine’s Day has been a time for red-and-pink mailboxes and handing out gifts or cards to classmates, but both distance learning and COVID-19 protocols make that celebration a challenge. To make it happen safely, some schools have early drop-offs for cards and gifts so the items can be quarantined before being re-distributed or shown on camera by the teacher. Others are encouraging creating e-cards and presentations that can be shared through digital learning. At least one local classroom sent materials for making a Valentine’s sugar cookie to students so they can all participate together from their own homes. Contact your child’s teacher to see if he or she has specific plans for this year.
If your child is attending school remotely over the holiday, consider adding in a virtual background — or decorating your child’s school space. Cutting and coloring construction paper hearts can help young children with coordination skills while older children may be able to design decorations from their own interests. Flowers can be made from tissue paper, and you can explore what love means to your children.
One of the hallmarks of Valentine’s Day is the Valentine card, and that can still be a part of the tradition this year. Following the school model, either give your recipients time to quarantine the cards for three days or send them through the mail. Stores are still selling the standard boxes of cards, and you can pick those up — or take any extra at-home time to make personalized cards.
Valentine’s Day can be a great time to stop and remember to tell those you care about how you feel. This can be a great time to reach out (virtually) to friends and families to tell them how much you care about them. Kids have become experts at chatting over video apps, and you can plan games or activities for kids to play with their friends or extended family. You can even drop off materials for games in advance so the kids can all participate together. If your child isn’t feeling the video calls, you can also write letters and mail gifts or cards to let people know you’re thinking about them. February 14 can be a good reminder to reach out and connect — even if you don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day.
For celebrating at home with your family, consider making Valentine cookies or a special meal. Pancakes, sandwiches and pasta can be made in heart shapes, or you can cut shapes out of mozzarella and make festive homemade pizzas. Many local restaurants will have Valentine’s Day specials this year, and with the holiday on a weekend, you could have your kids help make a heart-shaped lunch and still have takeout from local restaurants that need the business.
At home, read a book or watch about love (local librarians can help you choose one if you don’t have one on hand), paint, make a collage or write stories that show what love means. You can even watch a Valentine’s Day or love-themed movie (but keep it age appropriate).
During all your pandemic planning, don’t forget to make cards or write letters for those in your household as well. Everyone likes to know they are appreciated and Valentine’s Day is a great day to remind them of that — even during a pandemic.
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
