Everyone needs sleep to recharge. We know sleep is important at any age, but it is especially important for young children. Sleep plays a crucial role in learning and cognitive development. During sleep the brain consolidates and processes the information acquired during the day, facilitating memory formation and overall learning. Some key reasons that sleep is important for children to learn are:
Memory consolidation: Sleep helps strengthen and organize memories, allowing children to retain and recall information more effectively. It enhances the transfer of learned knowledge from short-term to long-term memory.
Cognitive function: Sufficient sleep supports optimal cognitive function, including attention, problem-solving, creativity and decision-making abilities. Children who sleep well tend to perform better academically because they have had time to process all the information they received and are refreshed for a new day.
Emotional regulation: Sleep deprivation can negatively impact a child’s emotional wellbeing and ability to regulate their emotions. Just like adults, when children do not receive enough sleep, activities, emotions and information begin to feel overwhelming, causing children to shut down or display large emotions. Sufficient sleep promotes emotional stability because instead of spending so much time processing what is happening kids are able to pause and think without having to wade through foggy thoughts or extreme exhaustion. This is why sleep is vital for both learning and social interactions.
Physical health: Sleep is essential for the healthy growth and development of children. It supports immune function, aids in the repair and rejuvenation of the body and contributes to overall physical wellbeing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Becky Bacon is a principal for the Hermiston School District, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.