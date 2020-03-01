Music is good for the soul.
One Pendleton family has taken this to heart. Russell and Beth Harrison grew up in homes in which they were both given the opportunity to learn to play the piano. While they don’t consider themselves good enough to play in public, they both enjoy sitting down and playing a few tunes. The Harrisons have seven children and all of them play at least one instrument.
The common thread for nearly all of the children appears to be the piano. Beth explained that they typically wait until the child can read before they start on piano lessons. Other instruments, however, can be played by ear at first and don’t require an ability to read sheet music or words.
Elton, the oldest and now out of the house, plays the piano and the trumpet. While he no longer takes lessons, he still enjoys playing. Jenna, the second oldest, is a senior in high school. She plays the cello in the high school orchestra and accompanies the swing choir on the piano. Sophomore Ethan has been playing the violin since kindergarten. He plays with the high school orchestra and is the only one who hasn’t taken piano lessons. Aubrey is in eighth grade. She plays the piano and shows a special affinity for the flute, which she plays in the school band. As a fifth grader, Claire plays the piano and the violin, which she started in second and kindergarten respectively. Adam is in third grade and has been playing the piano for just over two years. First-grader Grant has just begun his piano lessons.
The Harrison kids started out on stringed instruments using the Suzuki method. It’s child-friendly and doesn’t require the ability to read music right from the start. The Suzuki approach to teaching music builds on the principles of language acquisition. Those principles include an early beginning, listening, loving encouragement, parental support, constant repetition, learning with other children, and then learning to read music.
Their pianists follow the Oregon Music Teachers Association (OMTA) guidelines for learning and progressing. The OMTA includes specific guidelines for each level of piano difficulty. It provides certain requirements for passing each stage. The Harrisons, along with many others, believe that the structure helps students with clear goals and expectations about practicing and advancing.
Some of the kids play with the Oregon East Symphony youth orchestra and Jenna even played as a youth in the Oregon East Symphony. For those of you like me who don’t know the difference, a quick explanation: An orchestra is a group of musicians with a variety of stringed instruments. A symphony orchestra is a larger group with added percussion and wind instruments, able to play full symphonies — large-scale musical compositions. Many of the Harrison children got their start in the OES Symphony Strings program for fourth- and fifth-graders in Pendleton public schools.
Most of us are hardwired to enjoy music right from the beginning. We sing along to our favorite tunes regardless of our musical abilities. Music makes us feel good; it can match our moods, allowing us to work through a wide range of emotions. What you may not yet know is that music can make you smarter. Musical training develops the area of the brain involved with processing language and can actually help rewire your brain. Essentially, it is a language. On standardized tests, students involved with a high quality music program perform about 20 percent better than their untrained peers.
Music students develop confidence as they master singing or playing an instrument. They appreciate that they know another language and can express themselves in a way that is understood by others. It boosts their self-esteem.
Musical education increases auditory development in the brain. Students need to hear tempos, dynamics, tuning, and harmonies. Reading music includes learning quarter, half, and whole notes, which are essentially fractions. It helps students with counting, rhythms, and working methodically through a piece.
Music also teaches responsibility. Music students have to learn to take care of their instruments, tune them, change strings, etc.
It certainly nurtures kids’ creative side. Originality and flexibility are benefits of music education because they are key components of the creativity and innovation music requires.
If you are thinking about getting your child started on an instrument, begin by calling your child’s school. Your child’s music teacher can point you in the right direction and connect you with other parents that have already navigated the musical field and set you off on a positive note.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
