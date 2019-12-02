Holiday traditions are as varied as the families that have them. From creating specific foods to rewarding the person finding the pickle in the Christmas tree, to providing meals to those in need, traditions abound. In some instances, people have a tradition and do not recognize it as one, it is just a part of the holidays. To find out what other families do during the holidays, I posed the question on Facebook and received some wonderful stories from those who now or once called Eastern Oregon home.
Christina Baird White, of Pendleton, carries on a 35-year plus tradition of making noodles to be used in making chicken noodles for Christmas Eve dinner. Baird says, “My Grandma was the one who made the homemade noodles. Now I make them for her.” Jodie Griffel-Bucher’s family always has chili and oyster stew for dinner on Christmas Eve. Jodie recalls her mom didn’t like oyster stew but would make it for her husband, “and few of us kids liked it. Now I do it for our family and our kids eat oyster stew! My dad would be so happy to see it passed on to his grandkids.” Many families, like Michele Aronson’s, bake for the holidays. Michelle says, “Each year we create a different kind of sugar cookie, this year we started with melted snowmen.”
Some families have a tradition surrounding Elf on the Shelf, which I must admit I did not understand. In investigating I found that the elf is like a spy for Santa used to keep children on their best behavior. The elf has rules: It cannot be touched by a child or it loses its magic, and it will also not move while children are present. Some families have a “Santa Cam” hidden amongst the ornaments in the tree, monitoring pre-Christmas behavior. Surely, all of us have seen the photos on social media of the elf doing naughty things but, hopefully, the children remain unaware. In our house, we had the “Santa hotline” — okay, it was my older brother, whom we would call to talk to our children about behavior. We called this year to let Santa talk to our grandson, Brayden. He was convinced he was talking to Santa and had many questions about present delivery and reindeer. I am not sure who gets a bigger kick out of the Santa hotline, the children or my brother. I am, however, happy to report we had an immediate change in behavior.
Janice Merrick says they hide a pickle decoration inside the tree each Christmas. “Whoever finds it gets a couple bucks. We do this every year for the grandkids.” This was another tradition I had heard of but knew little about. In researching I found that it is a common tradition in the United States, though there is some question about its history. The belief that it originated in Germany has been discounted and now most believe the pickle is an American tradition, which started in the late 19th century. The pickle in the tree tradition holds that the finder not only receives an extra holiday gift, but will also have a year of good fortune.
Some families, like Angie Webb, formerly of Pendleton, have traditions of giving to others in need during the holidays. Angie says, “Each Christmas season my kids would pick an ‘age ornament’ (for someone their own age) off a giving tree in our local community. They would use their own allowance to purchase a gift, wrap it, and take it the location of the giving tree. My goal was to cultivate empathy and caring at a young age.” There are families who spend every Christmas Eve in Pendleton at Blue Mountain Community College serving dinner to those in the community or delivering meals to the homebound, spreading the message that it is better to give than to receive.
Many of us have annual holiday traditions, but do not think of them as such. How many people leave out cookies and milk for Santa? We used to but, alas, our children grew up and that tradition stopped. Now with our grands the tradition has come back. Regardless of the tradition, the purpose is the same: It promotes family togetherness, sharing and giving. It is never too late to start a new family tradition!
________
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two college-aged daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.