If you’ve noticed your child has issues speaking or clearly expressing themselves, consider reaching out to see if you are able to get them evaluated for speech development issues. There are many reasons why your child may be struggling. Muscles may have not yet formed, or they may have some issues with hearing certain nuances of speech among other possible issues. If you have been unaware of this issue and it is brought to your attention, make use of opportunities for speech development that your child’s school may offer.
Issues with articulation — the ability to correctly pronounce and share sounds, words and sentences with others — can severely impact how your child is able to express their needs and thoughts. This can hurt their ability to socialize with their peers, family, teachers and others. Additionally, articulation is a crucial part in developing literacy skills, such as reading and spelling out words.
A speech development issue may reveal itself by your child becoming overly frustrated when trying to communicate or their speech being difficult to understand, even to you. They may whisper responses rather than speaking normally to try and minimize the issue, out of embarrassment or frustration about not being able to clearly share their thoughts. Not being able to communicate stifles relationship development and can create longstanding issues in your child’s life.
If you have noticed your young child is having issues clearly speaking certain sounds, try to reduce background noise when possible as you talk with them and look at them directly so they can imitate your speech more exactly. Make reading an important part of your daily routine. Be mindful of slowing down and listening to your child and respond to their message, not necessarily the exact pronunciation of their words.
As a young mother of two busy first- and second-grade children, speech therapy seemed somewhat foreign when my child’s teacher brought it up. Being a young family, we were deep into learning how to navigate our children’s new school life, unsure of what was needed. I had noticed my first-grader had a particular way of saying some things, but wrote it off as just a charming habit that would disappear eventually. Five other children in the class had the same issue, which somehow normalized it for me and reduced my concern.
Fifteen years later, I can see where my lack of understanding led to issues with my child’s ability to communicate with teachers, peers, and others.
Upon reflection, it’s relatively easy to understand how youthful acting out was partly related to frustration with not being able to easily share thoughts. I attributed it to other things going on in our lives, but time has clarified issues such as frustration about expressing feelings when we tried to discuss certain situations. When others sometimes had trouble understanding and asked to have something repeated, it built multiple layers of frustration that lasted for many years. As a parent, I didn’t have the tools needed at that time to help properly and relied heavily on the school’s speech therapist when we became aware of the issue.
As they say, hindsight is 20-20. I didn’t realize that troubles with articulation, what seemed like a cute lisp to me, would lead to issues of confidence, frustration, and reluctance to communicate with others. I thought speech therapy would be enough, that our practice together was enough. I wish I could go back and be firmer regarding the time spent learning methods to deal with the speech issues. As the parent of now adult children, I often look back and wish I had the tools that are now more easily available to young parents.
With teachers these days dealing with so many requirements and standards – during the challenges of a global pandemic – parents need to stretch a little harder to understand difficult issues. Speech development is something we can actively participate in correcting. Speech therapy tools are available now more than ever; don’t hesitate in getting them for your child.
