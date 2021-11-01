As the weather cools and activities move indoors, now is the perfect time to pick up a new board game (or two) for your family. Knowing where to start with board games can be overwhelming – and expensive. Here are a few suggestions to get you started, recommended by experienced players, and all $50 or less:
A best seller for more than 15 years, Ticket to Ride is one of the best known “gateway games” because it is easy to learn but keeps players engaged. In each Ticket to Ride game, players must complete routes between destinations, most often by placing colored trains between cities on a map. Different Ticket to Ride games use different geographic maps and destinations — Ticket to Ride: London swaps the trains for double-decker busses; Ticket to Ride: New York uses taxi cabs. There’s even a simplified Ticket to Ride: First Journey so younger children can play too.
• Ticket to Ride
• Age: 8+
• Board Game Geek Rating: 7.4/10
• Complexity: 1.85 out of 5
• Price: $35-50
Other notable gateway games: Forbidden Island, The Quest for El Dorado, Kingdomino.
In a recent poll, the Azul games easily topped the list for family board games. Simple to grasp with beautiful colors, this series appeals to both children and adults. Azul is a tile drafting game where players build mosaics and score points for specific patterns. The 2017 original game is internationally recognized, but each game in the series has its own spin on the tile theme with different shapes and colors. Azul: Stained Glass of Sintra (2018) uses transparent tiles to build stained glass windows; Azul: Summer Pavilion (2019) uses colorful star shapes; and Azul: Queen’s Garden (2021) uses hexagon shapes to represent plants, trees, and ornamental features.
• Azul
• Age: 8+
• Rating: 7.8
• Complexity: 1.76
• Price: $25-40
Other notable mentions with low complexity: Jaipur, Codenames.
Second to Azul, experienced board gamers voted over and over for Isle of Cats, a tile placement puzzle game where players must rescue as many cats as possible before their island is destroyed, fitting the felines on boats and keeping families together. Fans highlight its different play modes, beautiful artwork, and replay value.
• Isle of Cats
• Age: 8+
• Rating: 8.0
• Complexity: 2.3/5
• Price: $50
Other notable mentions for beautiful artwork: Patchwork, Calico, Parks.
It’s hard to write a recommendation of how to get started in board gaming without asking a local board game group. Here are what they recommended:
The adult vote: Tortuga 1667. Take on the role of your favorite pirate earning gold for your country while sabotaging those against you – without letting anyone know where your loyalty lies. With a player count up to 9, Tortuga 1667 is a great one for game nights or when playing with the whole family.
Notable mentions: Sagrada, Red Dragon Inn, Villainous.
The high school vote: Mysterium. The teens overwhelming vote in favor of Mysterium, a game reminiscent of both Clue and Dixit. Players take on the role of clairvoyants trying to unravel visions to discover the who, what, and where of a murder inside a haunted mansion.
Notable mentions: Unstable Unicorns, Campy Creatures.
The middle school vote: Can You Roll Doubles. A fast-paced game where speed is vital, Can You Roll Doubles took the top vote from the teenage players. In this game, one player tries to fill out categories with words starting with a specific letter before the next player can roll doubles and steal the board. Younger children may struggle coming up with responses to the categories.
Notable mentions: Dracula’s Feast, Blokus.
The elementary vote: The Tea Dragon Society. With adorable art work, the elementary kids settled on The Tea Dragon Society card game, where you take care of one of four “tea dragons” through the seasons of a year, building memories as you do so.
Notable mentions: Forbidden Island, Sushi Go.
The preschool vote: Spot-It. The smallest vote size, two preschoolers voted for Spot-It, a picture-matching game available in multiple character themes. Players look at the cards in their hand and match symbols with the card in the pile.
Notable mentions: Don’t Break the Ice, Hoot Owl Hoot.
Finally, a few tips for playing games as a family:
• Make sure someone reads all the rules (or watches a playthrough video) before you start
• House rules and modifications can make a game more fun for your family. Make sure everyone is on the same page with any modifications before you start playing.
• Keep the drinks away from the board or cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.