Taking the leap from high school is a big change, especially in changing times.
Graduating high school and starting life as an adult is rarely easy, but in a pandemic year the challenges were multiplied. Restrictions and safety concerns required a change of course. Some students switched schools to have the experience they wanted or to take more conservative approach. With so many classes and programs being online, many students opted to stay home instead of moving to a dorm, and everyone had to adjust to new virtual experiences. Nearly all the students we talked with said the pandemic changed their college expectations.
“This past year and a half has been a whirlwind,” says 2019 Umatilla High School graduate Alexandra Eynon. “Things have changed numerous times. It is essential to be prepared; be ready to put in the work in a non-conventional way.” Eynon says the majority of her college experience has been online, and one of the biggest challenges was staying in her apartment and spending more than eight hours a day online. “I found it very helpful to take breaks and get outside to reset my brain, to prevent me from burning out, something that hadn’t been necessary in the past.”
So far, Stanfield High School graduate Savannah Sharp has also spent most of her college experience online and says her first year was less than ideal. “I have come to value in-classroom education so much!” she says. “It was hard to enjoy a ‘normal’ college social life when I first moved out and had to navigate life during the pandemic, but, nevertheless, I have met so many amazing people.” She says it’s crucial for new students to push beyond their personal bubbles and engage with others.
Stephanie Winer, a 2020 Pendleton High School graduate, has had similar experiences at Oregon State University. “The hardest thing I’ve learned since graduation is that there is no set path or routine,” she says. “Once you’re out of high school, there are very few people who are going to tell you what you need to do. There is a lot more independence and freedom in my day-to-day schedule, which is sometimes both a blessing and a curse.”
2020 Umatilla High School grad Naomie Wyckoff is a preparing for her second year at the Oregon Institute of Technology this fall. She says OIT typically has a very active campus — but not last year. OIT had a good number of in-person classes, she says, so despite the unexpected situation, “I got a more ‘normal’ freshman experience that a lot of my friends from home did.” This year, she is hoping campus opens up a bit more with more classes in person.
Makayla Chewning was another OIT freshman last year. She says instructors tried hard to offer hands-on learning, but it was a struggle. So, after two terms, she came home, reassessed, and now is looking at an apprenticeship to become an electrician. “It’s surprising how fast life goes and how busy you get,” Chewning says. “In high school, I was really busy, but after high school, it was 10 times worse.”
Students unsure about what to do next are not alone. Many may feel like 2020 was a year in limbo, where nothing happened. Although many colleges are returning to in-person instruction this year, restrictions remain in place in most settings — so it’s important to stay connected, current students advise. “With the restricted campus, try and make as many connections as possible,” Wyckoff says. “A big part of doing well in college is feeling like you belong and have a support group.”
Stephanie Winer stresses the importance of reaching out to campus resources to help navigate college. “My advice is to be patient with yourself and others. It’s going to be difficult readjusting to society, so it would be well to treat ourselves and others with kindness.”
More student advice for the college bound
Try your best to stay on top of things. You don’t have to conquer everything, but those small victories matter a lot.
It’s okay not to know everything — no one does. Don’t beat yourself up because you didn’t know something.
You most certainly don’t have to have it all figured out yet — be flexible going into this new chapter of life.
It’s perfectly OK to feel unsure. Take a deep breath and remember that your whole life is ahead of you.
Start with the expectation that this will not be the traditional college experience. It’s a difficult situation, but make the best of it.
Don’t be afraid to search out resources available to help you achieve your goals.
It’s natural to be nervous going through a big change like attending college. Give it a chance, you will warm up to it and start to enjoy it.
If you decide it’s not working for you, don’t be afraid to shift gears. Change majors, try technical training, etc.
Life has a lot to offer. There are opportunities everywhere, so don’t feel pressured to do one thing — there are many possibilities.
———
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
