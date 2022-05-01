Typically, when we think of summer camp we think day camps in our parks, overnight camps with archery and canoes for our brave older children and sports camps to prep teens for the upcoming school year. This year, libraries across the state of Oregon are asking you to re-envision that camp perspective to include us.
Each summer U.S. libraries participate in the Summer Reading Program. This is a national effort to prevent what is commonly referred to as the summer slide, or in layman’s terms, that special time of year where your kids glue themselves to electronics, forgo reading and lose about two months of the progress they made during the school year. It’s a real thing and libraries have long been on the front lines combatting it.
Our themes differ throughout the years. Sometimes, great themes like Dig Into Reading allow us to roll out dinosaur programs, construction themed activities and panning for gold! Some years the theme is painful and we do our best to make Build a Better World not feel like one long forced attempt to get kids excited about recycling and community service (sorry community service, but you don’t make the most appealing summer reading theme).
This year we scored. Camp iRead or Read Beyond the Beaten Path, whichever your library has chosen to adopt as its slogan, allows us to get outdoors and celebrate a summer of nature filled good times, as well as some indoor camp options for those opposed to the sun.
Several Umatilla County Libraries will feature a Traveling Lantern Theatre Company production titled, Camp Ocean. This all-age activity features camp counselor, Mr. Sharky, who aims to teach fish facts, diving into mysteries of the ocean and of course packing the house with laughter. Traveling Lantern has been a staple of summer reading programs since 1985. If you haven’t caught one of their performances in the past this is a great year to attend, as they will be visiting the following libraries the first two weeks of June: Pendleton, Hermiston, Stanfield, Umatilla, Weston and Athena.
Each library’s program is a little different, so you’ll want to call and get information for your area. Pendleton’s program for 2022 will feature weekly programs, such as Camp iRead, an hour of indoor activity each week in which kids will participate in LEGO challenges, sand castle stations, water play, engineering activities and Summer Story Time. And we’ll have special one-off activities like Summer Camp on the Library Lawn, where we’ll set up tents, offer s’more kits and play oversized yard games.
Although our regional libraries operate independently, the Umatilla County Special Library District often works as a team to enhance the summer reading experience for its residents. This year UCSLD will be running a county-wide program called “Reading Road Trip.” This program incentivizes residents to visit every library in the county. Each visit made and tracked will enter you in a drawing for a great end-of-summer prize and, as an added bonus, it is an awesome way to find out what each library is offering this summer so you can fill your calendar with Camp iRead activities!
We know we can’t compete with archery and canoes, but we promise to provide awesome experiences for your children, in a literacy-rich environment. Besides you can’t beat our prices! Most summer reading programs begin the first week of June. For more information on local options call your nearest library.
